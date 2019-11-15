



It’s been 18 years since ‘NSync rocked the Super Bowl XXXV Halftime Show with Aerosmith, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly, but it feels like just yesterday for Joey Fatone. So, the former boy bander shared some sound advice for Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, who are set to headline the 2020 gig.

“It goes by fast. Literally, you blink and you’re like, ‘Oh, it’s over! What just happened?’” Fatone, 42, told Us Weekly exclusively at this week’s Dancing With the Stars taping. He jokingly added, “Don’t suck.”

While the Common Knowledge host is excited to watch Lopez, 50, and Shakira, 42, perform at the NFL championship game next February, he had another Miami-based performer in mind.

“Latin flavor, baby! They should’ve gotten Luis Fonsi, but I don’t think he could do it,” Fatone told Us of the Puerto Rican singer, 41, who is best known for his 2017 megahit “Despacito” with Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber. “He’s my boy.”

The former Singing Bee host also said he was “shocked” that J. Lo has never graced the Super Bowl stage.

Us exclusively revealed in September that Lopez was in talks to perform at Super Bowl LIV. Later that month, the NFL confirmed the news and added Shakira to the lineup.

“I’m super excited,” the Hustlers actress raved to Us and other reporters in September. “We had an amazing tour this summer, so I feel really in shape for a show right now. … It’s a huge platform, big stage to perform on — one of the biggest shows of the year — and every artist dreams of doing it. I’m so excited that they chose two strong women, but also Latinas.”

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer, for her part, echoed to the Associated Press earlier this month, “I’m very excited because I’ve always wanted to perform at Super Bowl. I think that this time around it also has a very important purpose and that is to celebrate the Latin culture. … It’s going to be on my birthday too. I’m going to be celebrating with a hundred million people. Some absurd number like that. No pressure!”

Past Super Bowl headliners include Michael Jackson (1993), Prince (2007), Madonna (2012), Beyoncé (2013), Lady Gaga (2017), Justin Timberlake (2018) and Maroon 5 (2019).

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe