One thing every Real Housewives city has in common? The cameras love to capture what the ladies are ordering at restaurants — and Teddi Mellencamp’s dad, John Mellencamp, took notice!

“All you guys do is eat … !!!!!” the “Jack & Diane” crooner, 68, texted his daughter while watching The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, according to a screenshot shared by Teddi, 38, on Wednesday, May 6. “The show should be called women eating lunch and bitching …”

While Teddi pointed out that it “takes a lot of energy to argue nonstop,” he wasn’t convinced.

“Maybe you guys should start mud wrestling or something you know and then argue,” John replied.

The accountability coach took note. “Good point,” she texted her dad. “Ideas for the next event I host.”

Teddi joined RHOBH during season 8, which premiered in December 2017. While John has never appeared on the Bravo series, she recently confirmed that he’s met some of her costars.

“You know, the crazy thing — and when we coming home from New York, we bumped into my dad and he got to meet Lisa Rinna and Sutton [Stracke] and Kyle [Richards], and everything,” Teddi dished on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on April 29. “Just randomly at the hangar where we flew out!”

This isn’t the first time that the musician has let his daughter know how he feels about the series. After Teddi had a little too much to drink during the season 9 cast trip to Provence, France, she heard from both John and his then-fiancée, Meg Ryan.

“He was like, ‘Can you just never do that again?’ And I was like, ‘I can’t make any promises,’” she told Andy Cohen on WWHL in 2019. “It’s torturous. They like, send me text messages every [week], ‘We’re ready!’ And I’m like, ‘Don’t watch tonight, please!’”

Us Weekly broke the news in October 2019 that John and Ryan, 58, called off their engagement after dating on and off since 2011.

“She’d had enough and ended [their engagement],” a source told Us at the time. “She has no regrets.”

John has since moved on with celebrity skin expert Jamie Sue Sherrill, a.k.a. Nurse Jamie.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.