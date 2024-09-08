Justin Theroux and fiancée Nicole Brydon Bloom are proving they’re a perfect match at the US Open.

Theroux, 53, and Bloom, 30, stepped out to attend the men’s final on Sunday, September 8. Theroux sported a tan jacket with a white collared shirt and jeans, while Bloom rocked a white dress with a cream blazer.

The engaged couple watched the match from the stands next to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who attended the event with Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes.

Theroux and Bloom’s appearance came weeks after he popped the question while they were attending the 2024 Venice Film Festival in August.

One day before the news broke of their engagement, the twosome attended the premiere of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice at the Venice Film Festival on August 28, where she wore what appeared to be a diamond engagement ring on her left hand.

While reflecting on the engagement, Theroux admitted he was feeling the nerves. “Of course, I was nervous proposing,” Theroux told The Times earlier this month. “It is a question after all, so the answer isn’t guaranteed. But it was wonderful.”

Theroux and Bloom sparked romance rumors in February 2023 after they both attended the Next in Fashion Tastemaker event at the New York club Zero Bond. Months later, they were spotted in August 2023 packing on the PDA in New York City.

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in December 2023 when Nicole uploaded a mirror selfie with Theroux from sister Chrissy Brydon Bloom’s wedding.

“Chrissy, you are the world’s most exquisite bride (with the voice of an angel!)” Nicole captioned the upload. “Love you and Patrick more than words can possibly describe. Best Christmas yet💍🎄.”

The pair made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in March and were spotted having a date night the following month in Los Angeles.

Before Theroux’s relationship with Nicole, he was married to Jennifer Aniston from 2015 to 2018. While Theroux and Aniston, 55, are on friendly terms, he has opened up about the struggles with dating in the spotlight.

“There’s something to, once you’re out of that, where I want all of my relationships to exist within the four walls of whatever room we’re in,” Theroux told Esquire in May 2023. “And I’m not trying to be evasive, but I talk to Jen — I don’t talk about Jen. People will always want to gossip and say things, but you have to find that balance.”