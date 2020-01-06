Will Peter Weber find someone new on The Bachelor? Well, if not, Karamo has a different idea.

“He better find love on The Bachelor. If he doesn’t, like, I mean no shade … He and Hannah [Brown] would be a very cute couple, but I’m not putting her down that road,” the Queer Eye star, 39, told Us Weekly exclusively on the Golden Globes red carpet. “But I hope he finds love … and then I hope we have a black Bachelor! If I wasn’t getting married in September, I would tell you, ‘Holler at me.'”

The former Real World star continued, admitting that he’s a fan of the show but is hoping a change is made. “There has to be a black man you can put on that show to find love. Can we get an Asian man to find love? Like seriously anybody other than another white guy,” the Dancing With the Stars alum said. “Even though I do like all the white guys they’ve had on there.”

Karamo met the former Bachelorette, 25, while they both competed on season 28 of Dancing With the Stars. He was eliminated fourth from the competition while the former pageant queen won it all.

It seems that Karamo isn’t the only one who thinks Brown and Weber could be cute together. Weber, 28, came in third place on Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. However, their chemistry was undeniable and she pops up during Weber’s season of The Bachelor — she actually gets out of the limo on night one.

“Before she came, before that first night, in my mind, I was over Hannah,” the pilot told Access Hollywood in a recent interview. “I wouldn’t have taken this opportunity if I wasn’t. … After I saw her that first night, I may have questioned if I was over her.”

During the promo for the new season, the Alabama native admits, “I know there’s still something there and I would do anything for a relationship.” He’s later shown getting very close to her face and asking, “What you say if I asked you to come be part of the house?”

The Bachelor season 24 premieres on ABC Monday, January 6, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Carita Rizzo.