



“Rainn Wilson, Amy Ryan, Oscar Nunez and Phyllis Smith just wrote me today. Angela Kinsey was here, of course,” Flannery told Us Weekly after her performance. “There’s been a lot. Craig Robinson. Really sweet!”

Kinsey, who played Angela Martin on the sitcom, was spotted cheering on her former costar and partner Pasha Pashkov during the premiere. Plus, ahead of the episode, she shared a throwback of the women on set.

“When we wrapped Season 1 of The Office @therealkateflannery gave me this framed photo of us at our trailers. I love it and I love her,” the actress, 48, captioned the photo on Instagram. “She is good people as my Mom says. I can’t wait to support her tonight on @dancingabc !! See you soon Kate! You are going to do awesome! So proud of you!”

In August, Kinsey revealed to Us Weekly exclusively that she planned on supporting her friend at the live shows.

“I am thrilled for Kate and Kate is such an amazing performer. You know, she tours with Jane Lynch and she does a whole Christmas album,” she raved at the time. “I saw their show, and she’s just a phenomenal entertainer. So I’m excited for her!”

Flannery, who portrayed Meredith Palmer on the NBC series, also added that there’s another “nod” to The Office in her Dancing With the Stars team. “If you vote for us, it’s actually #TeamThatsWhatKateSaid,” she shared.

The duo only scored a 15 after their first dance, but Flannery and Pashkov are staying positive.

“It was tough love,” she told Us. “That’s OK. I can work harder. I can work harder, I can work harder. He’s a great teacher.”

The World of Dance alum added, “Technique can always be better, and it will get better. But I think all the other components are there.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

