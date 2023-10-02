Peppa Pig’s 20th anniversary special is set to be a star-studded affair.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom will lend their voices to the British children’s series’ upcoming anniversary special, which will air stateside on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ in 2024. The three-part event will follow Peppa (voiced by Amelie Bea Smith) as she helps Mr. Bull and Ms. Cow prepare for their wedding.

Bloom, 46, was announced to be joining the special’s cast as Mr. Raccoon on Monday, October 2. “OINKTASTIC news! 🥳🏴‍☠️ @orlandobloom will be the voice of Mr. Raccoon in a Peppa Pig special next year!” the show announced via its official Instagram page.

Days prior, the account revealed that Perry, 38, had been cast as the new character, Ms. Leopard. “We’re incredibly thrilled to have such an A-list talent join the family-fun adventures in Peppa Pig!” Hasbro Entertainment president Olivier Dumont said in a press release on Wednesday, September 27. “As a loving parent and fan of Peppa herself, Katy Perry is a perfect fit to voice the character of Ms. Leopard.”

Related: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom: A Timeline of Their Relationship A teenage dream! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s high-profile relationship, which started in January 2016, has included a dance-off, a nude paddleboarding session, a meeting with the pope and just about everything in between. The singer and the actor dated from January 2016 to March 2017 before briefly calling it quits. They were officially back […]

Both social media announcements noted that “all casting and filming” for the roles “were contracted and completed before the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes and are compliant with SAG-AFTRA rules and conditions.” While the SAG-AFTRA strike is currently ongoing, the WGA ended their nearly 5-month strike on September 26 after reaching a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

The special will mark the couple’s second on screen appearance together as they previously starred as future versions of themselves in a 2021 ad titled “Transmissions from the Future.” The ad helped raise awareness for the For the People Act, which aimed at expanding voter rights across the United States, among other things.

The duo — who share daughter Daisy Dove, 3 — got engaged in February 2019 after nearly three years of dating. The following March, Perry announced that she was expecting her first child with the British native in the music video for her song “Never Worn White.” They welcomed their daughter in August 2020. (Bloom also shares son Flynn, 12, with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.)

While Perry and Bloom are “not taking any steps to prevent kids,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2022 that “they’re not actively trying for another one,” as Perry “doesn’t want to walk down [the] aisle pregnant.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Katy Perry's Daughter Daisy and More Celebrity Children With Flower Names Flower power! Orlando Bloom, Ashley Tisdale and more celebrities have named their children after plants over the years. The actor and Katy Perry welcomed their daughter in August 2020, naming their baby girl Daisy Dove. “Katy won the battle over baby’s name,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of the unique choice at the time. […]

For the time being, Perry is focused on being a “hands-on mom” to Daisy. The insider noted that the American Idol judge “doesn’t like to leave Daisy with the nanny too long at all [and] wants to be with her as much as possible.”

On Wednesday, Perry and Bloom officially began their non-jury real estate trial against Carl Westcott, who claimed he sold them their $15 million mansion under the influence of painkillers. Though Westcott, 84, changed his mind on the transaction upon realizing his intoxication, the couple sent him a letter stating they were “not willing to walk away” from the sale.