Khloé Kardashian was honored that Kim Kardashian took the time to set her up on a date with Michele Morrone.

“I think that is so cute of Kim that she was plotting and planning to have me hookup with someone here in Milan. I really do. Thank you,” the Good American cofounder, 38, said in Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek of the Thursday, June 22, episode of The Kardashians.

In the clip, Khloé recalled her first conversation with the actor, 32, adding, “So we are sitting at the show and they sat me next to him. He was like, ‘Do you like Dolce & Gabbana?’ and I said, ‘I do.’ Then I said, ‘Do you like Dolce?’ and he is like, ‘Yeah, it has always been a dream of mine since I was a kid to model for them. And now I am the face of Dolce.'”

Kris Jenner pointed out that Michele was featured in a large promotional ad for the fashion brand.

“He is the face of Dolce with the speedo on and no clothes coming out of a waterfall,” the momager, 67, told Khloé, who responded, “I don’t know who anyone is. It could be Tom Hanks and I’m like, ‘Hey, do you like movies?’ I don’t know anyone.”

The pair sparked romance rumors in September 2022 when they were spotted getting cozy backstage at the fashion show in Milan. In an Instagram photo shared by the 365 Days star, Michele was seen pulling Khloé close to him while they were deep in conversation.

More footage from the outing showed Khloé and Michele spending time together at a D&G afterparty.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed at the time that the duo weren’t dating. “They were both at the Dolce & Gabbana show and the fashion brand asked them to take a photo together. He thought [Khloé] was very nice. That was the extent of their interaction,” a rep for Michele shared with Us days after photos of the twosome went viral.

The Hulu personality has remained largely tight-lipped about her personal life after her split from Tristan Thompson. The former couple, who dated on and off from 2016 to 2021, share daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 10 months.

Earlier in the season, Khloé explained how she and Tristan, 32, have remained focused on coparenting.

“Tristan and I, we always get along great. Him and I have a great friendship relationship. We get along fine, and for my kids, I will put anything to the side. What’s done is done, so why would I be still holding on to [past drama] for?” she said during a June 8 episode of The Kardashians. “I don’t need to punish him because I am not getting back together with him.”

The TV personality recalled creating “boundaries” with her ex-boyfriend, adding, “If I am not here, he is here. I would rather him be here than a nanny. There are still boundaries. Like, I definitely put my foot down on a lot of things. No one is here chilling if there are no kids involved. It is always about the kids and that’s what it is. But we are not hanging out by ourselves.”

Khloé concluded: “These boundaries are so important to put into place with Tristan because we have done this song and dance a handful of times already. I’ve gotten back with him after a cheating scandal, so I don’t know if Tristan is under the impression, ‘Oh wow, let’s ride this out and eventually she will get back with me.’ So I get why he may think that — so it is my job to set boundaries that my actions show otherwise.”

Two months before the episode aired, Khloé confirmed that she would be interested in meeting someone special. “I haven’t yet. I don’t want to say never because who knows where I’ll be next year. But as of now, I haven’t yet,” she said on The Jennifer Hudson Show in April after being asked whether she is trying to get back out into the dating scene.

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.