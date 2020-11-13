Making it work. During this season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian has been vocal about how appreciative she is of Tristan Thompson helping so much with their 2-year-old daughter, True. However, the NBA pro, 29, has been hopeful that their friendship will turn into more.

During the Thursday, November 12, episode, Tristan opened up to Kris Jenner and Malika Haqq about how much he hopes that Khloé, 36, will forgive him for his past infidelities.

“Losing her made me lose a part of myself, and I was going down a path — that was not who I wanted to be,” the athlete, who was caught on two different occasions cheating on the Strong Looks Better Naked author, told Malika, 37. “I gave [Kris] my word that I was going to protect her daughter, and I failed. That kills me the most — when someone you respect and have high regard for and you let them down.”

He later shared those sentiments with Kris, who assured him that although he really hurt everyone in the family with his actions, he has gone the distance to prove he really loves Khloé and is sorry.

During the finale, the Good American cofounder revealed to her family via video chat that she and Tristan had not hooked up amid the pandemic. She added that although that he tries to make a move “every day,” they’ve only pecked. However, she knew they had to discuss where their relationship was heading.

Later, she shared her hesitations and mixed feelings with Tristan.

“We’ve done this rodeo before where your actions didn’t go with your words and for almost a year now, you’ve been a different person. It frustrates me cause I’m like, ‘Why now? Why are you, like, the man I dreamed of currently? Why couldn’t you be that when we were together?’” the former Kocktails With Khloé host asked. “One of my fears is you’re acting like this until you get what you want, and then if you do, you’re gonna turn into like the old Tristan again.’”

He assured Khloé that he wants more than just a coparenting relationship, but that if she couldn’t do that, they’d always be family.

“You can understand the reservations I have, right?” Khloé asked. “Do I love you? A million percent. Am I in love with you currently? No, but would it be great if I could have this fairytale ending? Yes. But just because you have a family with someone also doesn’t mean you have to stay with someone if it’s not the best fit. … I don’t know what the future holds. All I do know is I am actively trying to take down little bricks. I try to be more trusting. I try. It’s a slow process, but that’s just how it has to be for me, but I do appreciate the effort you make, and the new you. It’s night and day — who you are.”

The pair, who split in April 2019 after he kissed Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend Jordyn Woods, are now back together, Us Weekly confirmed in August. An insider shared with Us at the time that the reality star feels hopeful that he has “changed for good.”