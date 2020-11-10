Honesty hour. Before they rekindled their romance earlier this year, Khloé Kardashian wasn’t sure if she was ready to give Tristan Thompson another chance.

During the season 19 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, airing Thursday, November 12, the 36-year-old Good American cofounder opens up about how her relationship with the 29-year-old NBA star has changed since their February 2019 split. While spending time together in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, the duo grew closer than ever, but Kardashian still had her reservations about reconnecting.

“We’re in a really good place,” the reality star tells BFF Malika Haqq over FaceTime in a clip from Thursday’s episode. “He’s been super helpful and, when I was isolated [with COVID-19], he would help with so many responsibilities.”

Though the pair, who share 2-year-old daughter True, got along during their time in lockdown, Kardashian felt herself putting up a wall.

“His energy is different,” she admits. “He’ll touch my shoulders or something. I’m like, ‘OK, you’re getting little too touchy.’ He’s like, ‘I just want you to know, if ever you are thinking the same thing, I’m here for you.'”

Haqq, 37, interjects and says that Thompson “still loves” the Revenge Body host. While Kardashian wrestles with the idea of getting back together with her ex, her family is constantly questioning her relationship with Thompson.

“I feel a little more pressured. Even my family’s like, ‘So, are you guys sleeping together or not?’ I’m like, ‘No, we’re not,'” she continues. “He’s never said, ‘I need an answer.’ But, I always feel like he needs an answer as to, like, what we are doing.”

Kardashian and the Cleveland Cavaliers star broke up just under one year after welcoming True in April 2018 after he was caught kissing Kylie Jenner‘s former pal Jordyn Woods. After sparking rumors of a reconciliation earlier this year, multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly in August that the pair were back together. Later that month, a separate insider revealed that Kardashian and Thompson were house hunting in the Hidden Hills and Calabasas neighborhoods of California.

Before officially reigniting their spark, Kardashian wanted to make sure she and the athlete were on the same page about their future.

“I’ve never had an ultimatum from Tristan,” she says in a confessional interview on KUWTK. “I just feel like it’s been over a year since we broke up, and now that we’re hanging out more, I can tell he’s getting antsy. … Every relationship I go into, they’re always disappointing and f–ked up. So, I have every reason to be guarded.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.