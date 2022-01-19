Seriously shady? Kim Cattrall subtly weighed in after a Sex and the City fan praised her decision not to return for the show’s HBO Max revival, And Just Like That.

“So proud of @KimCattrall for skipping the trashy S&TC reboot and doing @HIMYFonHulu. She’s wonderful, and so is @HilaryDuff 👌🏼,” a Twitter user wrote on Tuesday, January 18, following the 65-year-old actress’ debut in Hulu’s How I Met Your Father. “If you have 48 minutes to spare, go ahead and watch the first two episodes … I may even rewatch them before next week. Challenge accepted!”

Cattrall gave the post her support by “liking” the message about her latest TV role.

The Filthy Rich alum plays the future version of Hilary Duff‘s character, Sophie, in the How I Met Your Mother spinoff, which premiered on Tuesday. Before the first two episodes dropped, creators Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker gushed over securing Cattrall for the series.

“You could just feel [it] when she showed up, the excitement across the board on set was so palpable,” Berger told Us Weekly exclusively of the Emmy nominee, who narrates the new series similarly to how the late Bob Saget did throughout the original HIMYM‘s nine seasons. “And we think that viewers are also really, really going to love what she does with the role. … And once she and Hilary were in contact, there was such a natural connection there. … It’s just been a great match.”

Before teaming up with Duff, 34, Cattrall was best known for portraying Samantha Jones on HBO’s SATC and in its subsequent films. However, amid rumors of tension between her and costar Sarah Jessica Parker, the Golden Globe winner chose not to sign on for the reimagined version of the wildly successful series.

And Just Like That features Parker, 56, as well as OG stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, and has been met with mixed reviews from longtime SATC fans, some of whom think the story lines haven’t been true to the characters they know and love. In particular, viewers have been thrown off by Miranda (Nixon) and her affair with Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez).

Along with the show’s onscreen drama, And Just Like That sparked controversy off camera after Chris Noth was accused of sexual assault by multiple women in December 2021. He denied the allegations in a statement to Us Weekly at the time, and a source later revealed that Cattrall had no regrets about leaving the SATC world behind amid the controversy.

“[Kim] is happier where she is in life now,” the insider exclusively told Us, noting that Cattrall “turned down” a major payday from the streaming series. “To her, that ship has sailed years ago.”

In the wake of Cattrall’s absence, newcomer Nicole Ari Parker asserted that her character, Lisa Todd Wexley, was not brought in to “replace” Samantha in the core friend group.

“I got a taste of the crazy fans that this show has, who are very protective of the series and all these things, and I just appreciated it all,” the 51-year-old actress recently told E! News. “I was so happy to meet Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, like, they’re all so radiant and beautiful. … And they were adding these two Black characters, an Indian character, a nonbinary, Latinx character. New York was starting to look like New York.”

New episodes of And Just Like That hit HBO Max every Thursday.