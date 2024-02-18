Ryan Murphy enlisted A-list cast members from American Horror Story and more to narrate his Architectural Digest debut.

The tour of Murphy’s, 58, Bel Air home was shared by Architectural Digest on Tuesday, February 13. Titled “So Many Beautiful Things in the World,” the tour is narrated (in order of appearance) by Demi Moore, Sarah Paulson, Angela Bassett, Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Neicy Nash-Betts, Chloë Sevigny and Diane Lane. These actors have appeared in projects such as American Horror Story, Netflix’s Dahmer: Monster — The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.

Kardashian shared the video via her Instagram on Sunday, February 18. “I love architecture and furniture, so to be asked to help narrate a home tour for Architectural Digest for Ryan Murphy’s home was such an honor,” she wrote in the caption.

She continued, “This month’s ARCHITECTURAL DIGEST features Ryan Murphy’s reimagining of a Richard Neutra house in Bel Air. […] watch the mini-movie featuring me and so many other wonderful and talented RMTV collaborators/swans.”

Per the narration, Murphy’s Bel Air abode is a “reimagining of a Richard Neutra house,” from the designs of the Austrian-American architect Richard Neutra, a modernist whose notable works include the Kaufmann Desert House in Palm Springs.

“Ryan Murphy’s 25-year career in Hollywood has been built around two foundational principles: devotion to beauty, and a belief in conflict, pairing things, people and ideas that shouldn’t go together and yet, when the alchemy is right, magically do,” Moore says in her voiceover as the video begins at the end of a long, winding driveway.

Designed by Neutra in 1955, the house is described as “a reinvention of what midcentury design could be today.” Murphy worked with designer Trevor Cheney to bring the design to life.

“I have discovered that the only thing that truly interests me is a space in which things are in conflict,” Murphy said of the house, per Architectural Digest. “It’s the same in storytelling. A real design conversation starts to unfold when things that aren’t supposed to go together, for whatever outdated reasons, begin to suggest unexpected affinities and surprising similarities.”

As for Kim K, the reality star made her AHS debut as publicist Siobhan Corbyn in the 12th season of FX’s horror anthology series, subtitled Delicate. Premiering in September 2023, American Horror Story: Delicate will be split into two parts, with Part Two set to release on April 3, 2024.

“I mean, she’s amazing. She’s a pro,” AHS franchise star Emma Roberts said of Kardashian, her Delicate costar, in a January Extra interview. “She’s one of the most prepared people I’ve ever worked with, and she’s just chill. I love her so much.”

In a December 2023 interview with Grazia USA, Roberts called Murphy a “genius” for casting Kardashian in the latest season. She praised his ability to “[see] things in people that they don’t necessarily see in themselves and putting them in roles that no one else would put them in.”

She added, “He did that for me, and he did that for Kim this season in such a smart way.”

It was announced in April 2023 that Kardashian had been added to the cast of AHS Season 12. At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the Kardashians star was “nervous” and “excited” for her role in the series.

“It really is an honor particularly because she’s working alongside some of the most talented people in one of the most iconic franchises,” the source said. “She was a bit nervous to take on such an important project, [but] she knew it was something she couldn’t pass up.”