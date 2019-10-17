



Completely unbothered. Kourtney Kardashian reveals that she has no problem embracing the single life in a sneak peek of Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ new episode on Sunday, October 20.

In the preview clip, Kardashian sits down with pal Larsa Pippen to discuss where she’s at in her life. She admits that she feels no pressure to get into a new romantic relationship.

“I just feel like I’m in a different place where I just don’t feel like I need that,” Kardashian, 40, says. “I’m content hanging out with my friends. I just feel like, I’m on a different vibe. I feel so content with just myself.”

Pippen, 45, jokes that the reality star is “such a liar,” but Kardashian adds that she doesn’t “feel like I need anybody.”

The former Dash owner notes that Pippen, who was in the midst of separating from husband Scottie Pippen at the time of filming, is “in a different place than that” and argues that if dating is “what you’re into, I don’t want to be judgmental of you.”

“I’d rather hang out at the house and be silly and, you know, dance and whatever instead,” Kardashian adds.

To this, Larsa responds that her choice to remain single for the time being is “way better” for her. “Trust me, you’ll go through, like, 10 more phases in the next, like, three months,” she jokes.

In a confessional interview, Kardashian opens up about her friendship with Larsa and how she’s happy that they can communicate freely with one another. “It feels good to open up to Larsa and, you know, really have her understand that I’m just in a different place and my energy isn’t going toward partying or guys,” she explains. “Because even if we’re at different places in our lives, she’ll still be always one of my best friends.”

Kardashian broke things off with Younes Bendjima in August 2018 after two years together. She was also linked to Luka Sabbat earlier this year.

Though dating is not on Kardashian’s radar at this time, she is currently balancing motherhood on top of a career. The Kourtney & Khloé Take Miami alum — who coparents sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4, and daughter Penelope, 7, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick — launched the lifestyle blog Poosh in April 2019.

Speaking to Glamour in August, she spoke about the pressure she felt to find her footing as her sisters began pursuing solo projects.

“We used to do all of our projects together, so when we started splitting up and doing our own, I think I felt like, ‘Well what’s my thing?’” she shared at the time. “Everybody would put this pressure on me, even though I really just wanted to focus on being a mom.”

Kardashian said that when she “really took the time” to figure out what she wanted to do next, she was satisfied. “Once I figured out when the time was right for me and that it really fit into my life without overwhelming me, then it became fulfilling,” she said.

Season 17 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

