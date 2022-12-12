A tequila truce? Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner visited the bar at the center of the iconic argument between Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton over the model’s tequila.

In season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the cast took a trip to Aspen, Colorado, and ended up at a bar after a day of shopping. The watering hole had both Kendall’s tequila brand, 818 Tequila, and Casa Del Sol tequila — owned by Eva Longoria, where Hilton is also an investor — available to taste.

“I just want to try it because it’s my friend Kendall Jenner’s tequila,” the Days of Our Lives actress, 59, said during the episode which aired back in September. “I just haven’t tried it.” After hearing the comment and Rinna fawning over the other beverage, the fashion designer, 63, could not “f—ing believe what she just said” and stormed out. The incident also had an effect on Hilton and her sister Kyle Richards‘ relationship over the course of the season.

While visiting the mountain town, the Kardashians stars went to the establishment where the tension took place. Kendall, 27, and Kylie, 25, decided to recreate the scene on TikTok. The duo posted the video on Sunday, December 11, and captioned the post: “All love for Kathy and Lisa.”

In the clip, the 818 Tequila bottle has a tag on it with the label “Kendall’s Tequila” while the Casa Del Sol tequila is marked “Kathy’s Tequila.” The twosome then took sips of Kendall’s tequila while the audio from the Bravo show played.

Rinna, for her part, found the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alums’ reenactment to be hysterical and reposted it on her social media account. Fellow RHOBH costar Erika Jayne commented on the video, writing, “That entire trip was insanity. 🥃.” Hilton had not publicly responded to the video.

During the reunion special for the 12th season of the Bravo franchise, the Melrose Place star later apologized for her dismissive behavior and admitted she actually drank Casa Del Sol throughout the season.

“So, the way that it played out, I’m sorry if it hurt Kathy’s feelings. It was never my intention to do that,” Rinna stated in October.

The feud then shifted to be between Hilton and Richards as Paris Hilton‘s mom was mad her sister wasn’t throwing her a party for the tequila.

During the People’s Choice Awards earlier this month, Hilton poked fun at the incident during a Family Feud-themed segment when asked, “What not to do at a party.” The New York native replied: “Do not show up early, and don’t not drink my Casa del Sol tequila.”