Not here for it. Lala Kent did not hold back when she found out about Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz‘s hookup during season 10 of Vanderpump Rules.

“Katie did nothing to that girl for her to do something like that. She’s a disgusting swamp creature,” the beauty mogul, 32, told Scheana Shay in a clip from the Wednesday, April 12, episode released early by Bravo. Scheana, 37, for her part, shut down Lala’s insults after informing her about the unexpected make out session.

“We are not going to go there,” the California native replied. Meanwhile, Tom Sandoval showed his support when he broke the news to Ariana Madix.

“She f—king made out with Schwartz!” the Missouri native said before jokingly giving Schwartz’s room key to Raquel, 28.

Later in the sneak peek, Lala continued to insult Raquel for her behavior, telling James Kennedy, “I’m telling you right now, your ex-fiancée is a f—king whore. You are a ho. You are a cheap, broke down ho.”

Us Weekly confirmed in August 2022 that Raquel and Schwartz, 40, got cozy at Scheana and Brock Davies‘ wedding while cameras were rolling. The surprising connection came five months after the TomTom co-owner announced his split from Katie Maloney following nearly seven years of marriage.

The Minnesota native later defended his decision to kiss Raquel after Katie, 36, asked him not to date within their friend group.

“In the moment, there was momentary passion in the air. I kind of disappeared into that kiss, I’ll be honest. It was kind of a transformative moment,” Schwartz exclusively told Us in February. “In terms of any long-term romance with me and Raquel, I don’t know how much chemistry is there.”

He added: “I’m glad to know her closer as a friend and I really appreciate her now and I see her in a whole different light. Not because of the kiss, but just getting to know her on a deeper level as a human being. She’s so cool and I never really got to that point with her.”

One month later, news broke that Sandoval and Ariana, 37, called it quits due to his affair with Raquel. In response, Sandoval issued a statement slamming speculation that Schwartz was aware of his relationship with the beauty pageant contestant. The Missouri native later posted a second apology after being called out for not mentioning Ariana in his initial response.

Schwartz broke his silence on his best friend’s controversy that same month, telling TMZ, “[Sandoval’s] OK, I think. Relatively speaking. I mean, he has a sense of profound sadness, rightfully so. I think he feels like a piece of s–t, and to some extent, maybe he is. But he knows he f–ked up. The whole thing is just really sad.”

More recently, Schwartz offered an update on when he found out about Sandoval and Raquel’s romance.

“I learned about the affair in August. The one-night stand was in August and then it became, from my point of view, it became an emotional affair. Which is still inappropriate, but I didn’t think it was linear. [Then] in January, he came to me and told me that he was in love with Raquel,” he revealed during his appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, April 5.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.