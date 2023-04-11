More red flags? As Vanderpump Rules fans continue to look for signs of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair on season 10 of the Bravo hit, a clip from the Wednesday, April 12, episode is raising serious eyebrows.

“Raquel!” ​Sandoval, 40, screams in his 28-year-old costar’s ear while she’s sitting with Ariana Madix and Scheana Shay after the latter’s welcome party in Mexico. “Raquel!”

“Tom, stop,” Ariana, 37, tells her then-beau in the sneak peek. “You’re acting weird. … Why are you saying, ‘Raquel, Raquel, Raquel?’”

The Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner breaks the news that Raquel and Tom Schwartz kissed earlier in the evening.

“Because she f—king made out with Schwartz!” Sandoval says.

“You what?!” Ariana replies. “I need details.”

Raquel explains: “It was just a moment, but, like, a lot of people cheered so I don’t know who saw. … We just had a cute little moment.”

In a confessional, Ariana worries about how Raquel’s ex-fiancé, James Kennedy, and Schwartz’s ex-wife, Katie Maloney, will react.

“Just when I thought I was safe. You know, Katie’s on her side of the resort,” Ariana says. “James and Raquel — they seem cool. Now that this happened, I feel like we’re right back where we started if not 10 feet under ground.”

After Sandoval gives Raquel “Schwartz’s room key,” Ariana says, “Tom, get the f—k out of here. … Tom, you’re the worst. Get out of here.”

In real-time when the cameras were rolling at Scheana’s wedding to Brock Davies in August 2022, Us Weekly broke the news that Raquel and Schwartz made out the night before the nuptials.

In another clip from Wednesday’s episode, fans see Katie’s reaction. “I want to light them both on f—king fire,” she says. “What he did crossed every f—king line. There’s no coming back from this. I’ve sat them both down, tears in my eyes. … Please, guys. One f—king request. You f—king drunk imbeciles.”

Us confirmed in March that Raquel and Sandoval had been having an affair for months — leading to his split from Ariana, whom he had been dating since 2014 — but the former beauty queen denied that they were using Schwartz as a scapegoat. Schwartz, however, admitted on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen earlier this month that he learned in August 2022 that Raquel and Sandoval had slept together.

“That’s his heroin. He’s addicted. It’s an infatuation of all infatuations. … Raquel is Tom’s heroin,” Schwartz told Andy Cohen. “He got lost in the sauce. … He did a good job of placating me. … And he told me he has a game plan, he’s gonna do the right thing [and break up with Ariana] — and then he just kind of continued to [procrastinate].”

Peter Madrigal has since implied that the affair began in July 2022, citing a text he received from Sandoval when the show premiered in February.

“I get an interesting text from one Tom Sandoval. He hasn’t texted me in six months. And then he texts me and he says, and I quote, ‘Dude, exclamation point. Just watched the first episode LOL, exclamation point. Did you bang Raquel the night after SUR, exclamation point, question mark, crying laughing face,’” the SUR manager said on Kristen Doute’s podcast. “If you go through my text messages with Tom Sandoval, he never texts me emojis. Never does. At the time, I am so disconnected, I didn’t even think about it. What I’m thinking is, ‘How are they portraying me on the show?’ So, I call him. He was all like, ‘Oh, no, I was just was wondering if you banged Raquel that night.’”

Raquel and Peter had gone on a date during the summer following her breakup with James.

“I don’t know why she responded, like, ‘Ugh.’ And now I know why. She was already dating Tom Sandoval,” Peter claimed. “She was already having sex with Tom. And that text message from him proves it.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.