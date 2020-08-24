Sharing what she knows! Professional dancer Lindsay Arnold is sitting out of Dancing With the Stars season 29 due to her pregnancy, but that doesn’t mean she’s not in the loop about changes being made.

“They don’t know their partners yet. I don’t think they’re doing it like last year, though. It’s gonna be different. I’m pretty sure they’re not doing, like, a GMA appearance,” Arnold, 26, said during a chat with season 28 partner Sean Spicer, about the celebrity cast reveal. “I’m assuming they’re not going to fly everybody to New York.”

With the coronavirus pandemic, she also noted that although the show won’t have a live audience at first, that could occur later on.

“I don’t think they’re going to make them dance six feet apart. If that were the case, I don’t think the show would be happening,” the season 25 winner said. “At the same time, I truly believe that it’s going to change every week. I could see maybe the first week being no audience and then hopefully, maybe by the end, depending on how things evolve and change … I think it’s literally going to be a day-by-day process.”

Emma Slater recently revealed that she and husband Sasha Farber wouldn’t be able to live together during filming — a rule that will apply to all married pros. In general, the pros won’t really be communicating between live shows, Arnold added.

“The pros are not allowed to interact with each other,” she told the former press secretary, 48. “I don’t think you’re going to be hanging out in the studio with everybody. It’ll be different for sure. It’s going to change the dynamic but at the same time, there’s no way you cannot interact on show days.”

Arnold announced in May that she and husband Sam Cusick are expecting their first child, a daughter. Following her announcement, the So You Think You Can Dance alum revealed her plans to return to the ABC competition after welcoming her little girl.

“I am hoping to be a part of the show in other ways,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I’ll have our baby in November, which gives me about 10 months to have time with the little babe and then get back into shape and get back into dancing to hopefully be back around for the next fall season. … That’s sort of the plan, and that’s what I intend to do. I have every intention of coming back. I mean, I love that show.”

Dancing With the Stars premieres on ABC Monday, September 14, at 8 p.m. ET.