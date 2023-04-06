The role of a lifetime! The Mandalorian fans were stunned to see Lizzo make a surprise cameo in the Wednesday, April 5, episode of the Disney+ series — which held a special place in her heart.

“When I was a young girl, my dad introduced me to Star Wars like a rite of passage. The trilogy’s [sic] are his favorite movies and quickly became mine,” the “About Damn Time” songstress, 34, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, April 6. “When Jon Favreau called me and offered the role of The Dutchess, I cried all day wishing my dad was still with us [because] he’d be so proud.”

Lizzo — whose real name is Melissa Jefferson — played a noblewoman on an Outer Rim planet during the sixth episode of the Mandalorian’s third season. The “Juice” artist’s character was supported by guest stars Jack Black and Christopher Lloyd.

“Star Wars was a dream I never thought was possible — but thanks to Jon, Bryce [Dallas Howard], and everyone in the galaxy I am now part of the ever-expanding saga of the stars,” she concluded her Thursday upload. “I am in honorable company and forever grateful. This is The Way … and May the Force be with you.”

Lizzo got her Star Wars love from her father, Michael Jefferson, who died in 2009. The Grammy Award winner has since continued to memorialize her late parent in the years following his death.

“12 years since we lost you, dad. I wish you could see this … I’d say you wouldn’t believe it — but you knew what I would achieve even back when I couldn’t. ❤️,” she wrote via Instagram in December 2021. “Hug your people today y’all. Tell em you love them. It matters … all the hugs and love I gave my daddy are still here. I can feel it. Love never dies.”

In her professional life, Lizzo made her acting debut in various sketches on Saturday Night Live, when the music star hosted the sketch show for the first time in April 2022. Her mother, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, even came along for support.

“I hate cussing in front of my mom. The first time my mom came to see me perform, I had to warn her mom when I’m on stage I’m gonna say some bad words at the time,” the Watch Out for the Big Grrrls star quipped in her monologue at the time. “She didn’t like that, but I’m rich [now], so she’s like, ‘Bitch, cuss me out!’”

Johnson-Jefferson also got her time on stage, introducing her daughter’s musical performances of “Special” and “About Damn Time.”