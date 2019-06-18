Maci Bookout is speaking out. The mother of three wasn’t happy about the Monday, June 17, episode of Teen Mom OG, which highlighted her son Maverick’s struggle with a stutter.

“It’d be amazing if the chaotic, cute, real life, family/marriage stuff we film made it on the show,” the reality star, 27, tweeted after the episode aired. “Do I feel like my story is accurately portrayed on the show? Absolutely NOT. Do I wish they’d stop making something/someone my entire story on the show? Absolutely YES!”

The Bulletproof author is not the first to call out the network for that very reason. Bristol Palin, who exited the series after just one season, cited the same grievances during her time on the show.

“MTV doesn’t want to talk about faith, show work ethic, or juggling three kids alone, they don’t want to show the humble process of starting over after a divorce, building a career, or any real life issues,” she wrote on Instagram in December 2018. “All they want with my little segment each week is some fake fill-in Farrah Abraham/Jerry Springer BS, and it’s simply not true.”

Ahead of the tenth season of the show, the cast stopped by the Us Weekly studio and all admitted they had considered quitting.

“My flights messed up? I’m done. Are you kidding me? Quit,” Amber Portwood joked at the time. “I’m just crazy and I’m not dumb, but I’m crazy enough to just quit. It’s a horrible thing. They have to talk me down, and my manager’s great. She talks to me; she’s like, ‘Listen, we got this.’ I’m like, ‘You know what? You’re right. I’m doing good. Everything’s good.’”

However, they all ultimately stay because they’re basically a family. “I’ve known these people for almost 11 years,” Portwood, 29, added. “Honestly, it’s like calling your aunt and saying, ‘Oh, I’m done. I’m not going to Christmas dinner.’ Then her talking you down and then you’re back in. It’s actually not what people think. It’s actually pretty good.”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

