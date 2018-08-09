Maci Bookout is fairly indifferent about Bristol Palin joining the cast of Teen Mom OG, but is clearly pleased that former costar Farrah Abraham is no longer filming the docuseries.

“I really feel like I’m not gonna be mad about anybody joining because anybody’s better than Farrah,” the 26-year-old MTV personality admitted during the new episode of Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry’s “Coffee Convos” podcast, which was released on Thursday, August 9.

Abraham, who starred on the first seven seasons of Teen Mom OG, quit the show after a disagreement with executive producer Morgan J. Freeman over her involvement in the adult film industry. The argument aired on a March episode of the series and resulted in Abraham choosing a career in adult entertainment over her role on Teen Mom OG. The My Teenage Dream Ended author, 27, previously revealed that she doesn’t care about Palin’s casting, telling Us last month that “there’s no replacement for me.”

Bookout, for her part, told Lowry and cohost Lindsie Chrisley that she doesn’t “really care if other people join the cast,” but would have liked a heads-up from MTV.

“I think me and Catelynn [Lowell] and Amber [Portwood] are all pretty much on the same page,” she explained. “If they bring in new cast members, we don’t want it to be called Teen Mom OG because that’s not true if there’s new cast members. We don’t really care who joins because in our minds, we’re like, if somebody is presented with the opportunity, or like, say, one of us was never on the show and they asked us, no one’s going to turn the opportunity down. You can’t be mad at somebody for accepting an opportunity.”

Bookout added: “I think we’re all just kind of on the same front in that we were never called like, before it was released. Like, a courtesy call! That’s my problem. Like, hey, they know when it’s going to come out. They know when the official release is coming out so, like, an hour before, call. Give us a call and be like, ‘Hey, by the way, this is who your new cast member is going to be. it’s being released today. … We’ve been doing this for 10 years!”

Us Weekly confirmed on July 19 that Palin, 27, was joining Bookout, Lowell, 26, and Portwood, 28, on the series. The mother of three, who welcomed her first child, Tripp, now 9, at age 17, shared on Instagram the following day that she was filming the MTV series. A source exclusively told Us Weekly that Palin is set to earn $250,000 for her first season on the show.

Lowry also asked Bookout about the reports that The Challenge’s Cheyenne Floyd and Corey Wharton are joining the cast. The reality TV personality did not confirm or deny the casting rumor.

“I think because Bristol Palin has such a … I mean, her mom ran for vice president, so I think it’s just a bit of a bigger deal than fellow MTV stars coming on,” she explained.

MTV has yet to announce a premiere date for season 8 of Teen Mom OG.

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!