A repost is worth a thousand words. After Austen Kroll‘s Summer House visit took a messy turn, his Southern Charm costar and ex-girlfriend Madison LeCroy sounded off in her own subtle way.

Madison, 31, shared a screenshot of a tweet from a viewer via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, March 22, which read, “Last night was a nice redemption for Madison imo #SummerHouse.” The post included commentary from a Bravo fan page, which added, “You guys know I’ve always stanned my queen @Madison.lecroy.”

The hairstylist’s simple reaction comes shortly after Austen, 34, was called out on season 6 of Summer House. During the Monday, March 21, episode, the Trop Hop Beers founder landed in the middle of a love triangle with Lindsay Hubbard and Ciara Miller.

Austen, who previously hooked up with both Summer House stars, arrived in the Hamptons to celebrate Lindsay, 35, on her birthday. The pair packed on the PDA throughout the weekend, leading Ciara, 26, to confront Austen about his behavior.

“Lindsay and I will probably kiss each other on the mouth for the next f–king 25 years, and nothing’s going to change that,” the Southern Charm star told Ciara as the house became divided. The episode ended with almost everyone upset at Austen while Lindsay returned to the Hamptons home with a new guy.

Austen’s tumultuous appearance on Summer House wasn’t the first time that his love life was put on display. The Winter House star’s rocky romance with Madison was previously explored during season 6 of Southern Charm, which aired in 2019.

In December 2020, the South Carolina native confirmed that the pair had called it quits after dating on and off for two years. Madison exclusively told Us Weekly at the time, “We are not together right now. I am 1,000 percent single, and so is he.”

Austen also sounded off on the ups and downs that the former couple faced, noting how difficult it was to watch the relationship drama play out on camera. “I was like, ‘Austen, what are you doing?’” he told Us that same month. “What you’re seeing [on TV] happened back in May, June, July. People assume that we broke up yesterday.”

Madison has since moved on with Brett Randle, and the pair announced their engagement in October 2021 after seven months of dating.

“Oh, my gosh. I am so excited and I feel like I’ve been trying to hold this in for quite some time and it has been one of the hardest things I’ve had to do,” she told Us at the time, adding that the relationship milestone might come as “a shock” to Austen. “I don’t think that the lifestyle that I want for myself and my son is something he’s really even interested [in].”

Madison continued: “It’s going to be hard for him to understand why I do want to get married and do want to have kids in that kind of situation. I don’t think that’s something he really wants to do.”

Austen, for his part, later showed his support for Madison’s upcoming nuptials, noting during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that he wished “the best for her and her new family.”

Although she’s received positive messages from her Southern Charm costars, Madison isn’t planning on making her wedding day a reality TV affair. “The wedding is going to be super small, so therefore I’m not going to be able to invite the whole cast, unfortunately, but it’s OK,” she exclusively told Us in February, shortly after filming wrapped on season 8 of Southern Charm.

The salon owner, who shares son Hudson, 8, with ex-husband Josh Hughes, wants to keep the celebration “intimate and about family,” She hinted last month, “I will be showing some sneak peeks of that, but overall, you’ll just have to wait until after the wedding day.”

