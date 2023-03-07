Bravo face off! Madison LeCroy seemingly threw shade at Lindsay Hubbard following her past hookup with Austen Kroll — and fans noticed.

The Southern Charm star, 32, raised eyebrows on Monday, March 6, when she reposted a photo of nine Bravo personalities via her Instagram Story. “Get them on a girls trip! ASAP!” the original post shared by a fan page read.

The image included Below Deck’s Kate Chastain, Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent and Ariana Madix, Family Karma’s Bali Chainani, Shah’s of Sunset’s Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, Summer House’s Ciara Miller and Lindsay, 36, and both Madison and Kathryn Dennis from Southern Charm.

When the hairdresser reshared the photo she placed a “100” sticker over Lindsay’s face, which eagle-eyed fans thought was purposeful. The subtle shade seemingly referred to Madison’s past feud with the Hubb House PR founder and their mutual ex Austen, 35.

The Greenville, South Carolina, native exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly in December 2020 that she and Austen had called it quits after dating on and off from 2018. “We are not together right now. I am 1,000 percent single, and so is he,” Madison told Us at the time. “So, ladies, if you want him, you can have him.”

The exes’ ups and downs played out on season 6 and 7 of Southern Charm. However, it wasn’t until fall 2021 that Lindsay got dragged into their drama.

During season 1 of Winter House, which filmed in early 2021, the “Pillows and Beer” podcast cohost revealed that he and Lindsay had hooked up in the past. After Austen had a winter romance with Ciara — which angered Lindsay — some of their housemates were not convinced that he and the publicist were platonic.

Austen and Lindsay continued to fuel romance speculation when the North Carolina native made a cameo on season 6 of Summer House, which filmed in summer 2021. During his visit, he not only flirted with Ciara, 27, but he also kissed Lindsay.

The Florida native, for her part, alleged during the season 6 reunion special in May 2022 that she “hadn’t slept with” the Kings Calling Brewing Co. founder in four years. The 2018 hookup, however, still caused a stir because Madison was never told that Austen romanced Lindsay when they were in a “gray area” of their own relationship.

“I was like, ‘There is something going on,’” Madison recalled during a July 2022 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “And he said, ‘No, no, no. She’s just, like, a bro. She’s a friend.’”

The businesswoman, who wed Brett Randle in fall 2022, noted that she and Austen “were always in a gray area, if we want to be honest,” including when he slept with Lindsay. (Lindsay, for her part, got engaged to Carl Radke in August 2022.)

“He would tell me they would get drinks and hang out in the city when he would come visit,” she remembered. “And if I would’ve known they were hooking up, I wouldn’t have answered the phone.”

When it came to watching Austen’s love triangle play out on both Winter House and Summer House, Madison exclusively told Us that she wasn’t surprised at all by his actions. “I thought it was dead on to exactly who he is and I’m just so thankful that everyone was able to see it. And now it’s like, ‘See! This is what you guys missed in the edits, but this is who he is,’” she said in July 2022. “He’s not husband material, but he made that very clear.”

Madison, however, later pointed out that she doesn’t have any issues with Ciara, who was the other woman caught up in Austen’s spell in summer 2021.

“I mean, honestly, I met Ciara this weekend and I am like, after meeting her, she’s such a cool girl and so beautiful,” the southern belle exclusively told Us in October 2022 after Austen split from their costar Olivia Flowers. “I was like, ‘Wow, he really messed up.’ Like she’s perfect in my opinion. So maybe he should revisit that, but I think that she’s too smart.”