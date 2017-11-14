Jimmy Kimmel’s superhero dreams have come true! In honor of Kimmel’s 50th birthday on Monday, November 13, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jennifer Aniston and more surprised the late-night host by turning the comic book he wrote at 10 years old, “The Terrific Ten,” into a movie trailer.

“The characters really spoke to me, and they demanded to be brought to life,” director J.J. Abrams said to introduce the movie trailer. “I took this exact book, I didn’t change a word.”

Abrams also joked they spend $250 million on the project.

The comic book characters portrayed in the trailer included Kimmel’s longtime friend Affleck as Muscle Man, Aniston as Laser Lass, Zach Galifianakis as Super Duck, Billy Crudup as Color Kid, Ty Burrell as Mirgiv, Jon Hamm as Lucky Lad, Will Arnett as Meinstormt, Jason Bateman as Bendolight and Shaquille O’Neal as Spire.

The Terrific Ten faced off against an evil super villain named Doctor Bolt, played by Kimmel’s real-life “enemy” Damon, and his sidekick Wanda Sykes.

“We all suck,” Damon concluded after the characters got into a fight over each other’s super powers. “We were created by a weird, sad kid who grew to later become a weird, fat man.”

As previously reported, Kimmel’s birthday show also included a group of celebrities reading mean tweets about him, including Kim Kardashian reciting a harsh tweet from her husband, Kanye West.

“Jimmy Kimmel put yourself in my shoes …” Kardashian said, reading one of West’s tweets from 2013 when he was feuding with Kimmel. “Oh no that means you would have gotten too much good p—y in your life.”

