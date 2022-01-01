Bringing in the new year in true Miley fashion! While hosting Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with Pete Davidson on Friday, December 31, Miley Cyrus suffered a wardrobe malfunction just after the ball dropped.

The 29-year-old musician was performing “Party in the USA” when her silver top broke. While she attempted to hold her sparkly outfit in place at the beginning of the song, she subsequently made her way backstage while her backup singers and band briefly took over.

Cyrus jokingly changed the lyrics to the 2009 hit, telling the audience, “Everybody’s definitely looking at me now. … I’m still in the most clothes that I’ve ever worn on stage.”

When she returned, the “We Can’t Stop” songstress sported a red blazer that she wore earlier in the show. Cyrus seemingly addressed the snafu at the end of the broadcast.

“Thank you so much, everybody, thank you. Tonight’s show was all about being flexible, rolling with the punches, and making the best out of even the worst circumstances,” she said. “And that resilience shouldn’t end here. Let’s bring that into the new year with us. We’ve all learned how to expect the unexpected, and rather than see it as a problem, let’s see it as an opportunity. I wish everyone here in Miami and everyone watching from home a happy and healthy 2022. Thank you for making tonight possible. You were really all that I needed to have the ultimate party.”

Ahead of the big event, the Hannah Montana alum and the Saturday Night Live star, 28, teased the NBC special while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon together.

“One thing I think that gets focused on at New Year’s time is what’s to come, being optimistic, being hopeful about all these things that haven’t happened yet that we have no proof are going to happen,” Cyrus said on December 9. “We kinda erase everything that did happen and we forget to honor it and look backward too.”

With their rocking New Year’s Eve bash, Cyrus and the Meet Cute star hoped to pay tribute to years past while making the celebration feel fresh.

“I wanted to do something that’s traditional, but I knew that we would do it in a way that is unique and unconventional, and we did that by starting with going to Miami,” the “Wrecking Ball” singer said, joking, “He’ll be funny, and I’ll be naked, and together we’ve got a show.”

The “Malibu” musician also poked fun at Davidson’s relationship with Kim Kardashian, who has was first linked to the comedian in late October. They confirmed their romance the following month amid her divorce from Kanye West.

Cyrus performed a rendition of Yvonne Fair’s “It Should Have Been Me,” but before she started singing, she trolled the King of Staten Island star’s romance, saying, “Pete Davidson, this song is for you! When I saw those photos, this is what I played.”

The former Disney Channel star playfully referenced Davidson’s and Kardashian’s whirlwind relationship — the two have been spotted in both New York City and California since sharing a kiss on SNL in early October — while belting out the tune.

“It should have been me. In that Lamborghini leaving that nice ass restaurant. I want to watch a movie in frickin’ Staten Island,” Cyrus sang.

Days before the New Year’s Eve special, which was produced by Lorne Michaels, the “Climb” songstress revealed that Davidson kept his promise to rehearse in Florida.

“He showed up. ❤️ #MileysNewYearsEveParty #PeteDavidson,” the Tennessee native captioned a series of photos via Instagram on Wednesday, December 29, while practicing for the big night.

Cyrus later posted a teaser clip of her and Davidson sharing their New Year’s resolutions via social media.

“I usually make one and then I don’t follow it,” the New York native said in the clip. “So, my New Year’s resolution this is year is to not have one so I don’t let myself down again.”

The “Party in the USA” singer, however, had a goal in mind for 2022, saying, “My New Year’s resolution is to not see problems, but solutions.” Davidson replied, “That’s a very good Instagram quote!”