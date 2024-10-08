No, NCIS: Hawai’i has not been magically renewed for season 4 — but the cast’s season 3 blooper reel is sure to put a smile on your face.

In the 60-second video shared by TVLine on Friday, October 4, the goofiness of the CBS cast is front and center, especially from star Vanessa Lachey, who portrayed Jane Tennant.

The clip begins with Yasmine Al-Bustami and Tori Anderson, who played Lucy Tara and Kate Whistler, respectively, being silly with a clapboard in a car together.

LL Cool J, who played Sam Hanna, can then be heard saying, “Go from the top. From the tippy!” as real-life couple Jason Antoon and Seana Kofoed smile for the cameras. (The actors, who have been married since 2010, appeared as Ernie Malik and Medical Examiner Carla Chase on the show.)

Lachey, 43, was the main star of the blooper reel, tripping during one take while declaring she is a “federal agent” and running in place with a crazy face in a different cut.

The actress also choked while doing a water shot — which was supposed to be vodka on the show — and couldn’t stop laughing. “That’s the vodka, don’t worry about it,” her scene partner said off camera as Lachey giggled nonstop.

During a serious moment between Lachey’s Tennant and LL Cool J’s Hanna where his line was, “Whatever gets you through the night,” Lachey deadpanned the camera to say, “I’ve got some ideas,” causing LL Cool J to break character.

Noah Mills, however, stole the show when he pulled out his muscles and playfully flexed in the middle of a take. The actor, who played Jesse Boone, once again showed off his body in the final few seconds while taking direction from Lachey.

“Just look pretty, please. Smolder,” Lachey told her costars, yelling, “More triceps!” Mills happily obliged, raising up his sleeve so everyone could see his arm muscles.

The release of the blooper reel came six months after Us Weekly confirmed that CBS canceled NCIS: Hawai’i ahead of its season 3 finale.

“If it doesn’t work out, [we’ll] just stay in touch with each other. And it’s definitely going to be one of those threads where you’re like, ‘Oh, OK, I’ve got this thread now,’” Antoon, 52, exclusively told Us in April while the show’s fate was undecided. “Hopefully, we just get to keep that sort of vibe going. And I think that’s important too [in] making a product that is enjoyable and fun.”

The two-part series finale concluded on May 6, much to the dismay of its cast and fans. Lachey revealed the following day via Instagram that she was “gutted, confused, blindsided” by the announcement.

That same month, Lachey confessed via social media, “I wish we had more time, I’m sorry we don’t. I wish we had a proper good-bye, I’m sorry we didn’t. I know we ALL are connected deeper than any TV show. I will go to the ends of the earth for my cast & crew! If you come across ANY of them … hire them! You won’t be disappointed. Salt of the earth people!”

Once the series wrapped, Paramount Home Entertainment announced it would release the complete series of NCIS: Hawai’i via DVD on Tuesday, October 8. The collection will include special features, including a gag reel, a special titled “Ruah’s Rules: Directing NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i” and “NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3: The Third Wave.”