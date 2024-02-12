Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey’s family had a blast supporting the San Francisco 49ers running back in their Super Bowl suite.

Culpo, 31, took to social media on Sunday, February 11, to share her best moments at Super Bowl LVIII as she cheered her fiancé on in Las Vegas. Culpo took photos of herself and loved ones on the bus as they made their way to Allegiant Stadium, on the sidelines before the game and from the chic private suite. She also captured a sweet pre-kickoff hug between her and McCaffrey before he took the field.

“It’s game time,” she captioned the post via Instagram.

Christian’s mom, Lisa McCaffrey, also gave a glimpse of her and Culpo at the stadium, giving details on their game day ‘fits. Culpo donned an all black ensemble with an embroidered trench coat that featured the name McCaffrey and Christian’s number, 23, on the back. Lisa matched her future daughter in law by also rocking all black. She completed the look with a bright red jacket in support of the 49ers.

Lisa previously revealed that the family was planning on sitting in the stands due to the high suite prices.

“We looked into a suite and none of us can afford it,” Lisa, 55, claimed during the February 2 episode of the “Your Mom” podcast. “Not even Christian, moneybags over there, nor moneybags Olivia. So, we are not in a suite. I’ll tell you that right now.”

Lisa went on to explain that the family was able to “negotiate” a handful of seats in the stands.

“I don’t exactly understand what it is, but anyway, we are in [a specific area]. Part of the problem is I wanted eight tickets together because I felt strongly about everybody being together,” she explained, adding that her husband, Ed McCaffrey, and other sons would be joining her and Culpo. “[Tickets are] outrageously expensive.”

One day after her future mother-in-law’s interview made headlines, Culpo shared that she bought Lisa and the rest of the family a suite.

“Happy birthday Lisa, I bought you a suite,” Culpo wrote via her Instagram Story, tagging events concierge site Confirmed 360.

Lisa reposted Culpo’s message via her own Story, adding fireworks graphics and a praying hands emoji.

Culpo and Christian were set up by a mutual friend in June 2019, but the duo didn’t go public with their romance until attending Super Bowl LIV’s NFL Honors in February 2020. After three years of dating, the couple announced their engagement in April 2023.

“♾️4.2.23♾️,” Culpo and Christian wrote in a joint Instagram post at the time with pictures from the proposal.

Throughout their relationship, the twosome have not been shy about sharing their love for each other via social media.

After the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Detroit Lions 34-31 in the NFC Championship Game last month, Culpo took to Instagram to praise her fiancé for making it to his first Super Bowl. (The Kansas City Chiefs secured their place in Sunday’s Super Bowl after beating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game.)

“You deserve it all Christian ❤️I love you so so much,” Culpo captioned an Instagram video of herself hugging Christian on the field and chest-bumping in a postgame moment. “Watching the love of your life live out his dream is the best feeling in the world.”