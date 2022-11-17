Why Pete Wanted to Get Slimed With Kim at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Making a statement. Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian made their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner — but the comedian initially had different plans.

“These things are a lot and are super stressful,” the Bodies Bodies Bodies actor, 29, said to the reality star, 42, during his first appearance on The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, November 17.

In the episode, the Saturday Night Live alum joined Kim for the Met Gala in May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Their special night out came after they appeared at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner two days prior.

Kim, for her part, agreed that two events back-to-back were difficult to handle. “We will never do the White House [Correspondent’s Dinner] again,” she noted, referring to their debut as a couple. “I really wanted our first red carpet for me to be in brown hair and I wanted it to be a non-fashion event.”

In response, Pete quipped, “I wanted us to be getting slimed at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, but you know, to each his own.”

The pair first crossed paths at fashion’s biggest night in September 2021 before reconnecting one month later during the TV personality’s SNL hosting debut. Pete and Kim, who shared an onscreen kiss for a skit, started dating shortly after the collaboration.

The KKW Beauty founder later opened up about her then-boyfriend during an episode of the hit Hulu series. “Pete has got to be literally the best human being I have ever met. Like, the best heart. People will always say, ‘Oh, he is so funny and it has to do with how funny he is.’ And that is, like, fourth on my list of why I like him,” she told cameras during a June episode. “He always wants the best for people, he can handle anything and he always does it with grace. He is really, really thoughtful, humble and so genuine. I would say the perfect word to describe Pete is genuine.”

Kim, who shares kids North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3, with estranged husband Kanye West, gushed about getting to spend time with Pete.

“I never knew that you could just be so happy watching a TV series and going to the gym. From someone that I never thought would even go to the gym or has been to the gym before,” she said while talking to Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian. “I actually don’t care if I go out like this and have no makeup on. It is the most refreshing feeling to not feel [like I have to always be perfect].”

After less than one year of dating, Us Weekly confirmed that the duo called it quits in August. “There truly wasn’t drama between them when they decided to separate. It was something they talked through; it wasn’t a sudden breakup,” a source shared at the time. “They each have busy schedules and the distance made it hard. Kim travels a ton and it was hard for Pete to keep up, especially with his filming schedule.”

Since their split, Pete started dating model Emily Ratajkowski amid her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, a source exclusively confirmed to Us on Monday, November 14.

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.