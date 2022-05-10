Miami’s Racing Fan Fest 2022 Unveils a Kid-Approved Fun Zone: Watch

Fun for every age! Us Weekly and SWARM partnered on a memorable experience at Racing Fan Fest 2022 — which kicked off with kid-approved activities for all attendees.

The Kid Zone, which was presented in collaboration with diverse product line Gryph & IvyRose, included a tire swing, bungee trampoline, race maze and a pedal cart racetrack. The must-see destination also offered rock climbing, race car photo ops, an arcade area and more activities for both adults and kids to enjoy.

The Miami race week event took place from May 5 to May 8, as fans got to see world champion team Oracle Red Bull racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri in attendance.

The event featured a Red Bull Fan Zone for official merchandise and photo ops with Formula 1 cars. The store offered hats, shirts, polos and other lifestyle gear. Attendees were also able to take the Red Bull pit stop challenge — which tests whether they have what it takes to be an F1 crew member.

The AT&T VR Racing Simulators unveiled six virtual reality simulators in two areas, which allowed audience members to feel as if they were part of the excursion. The experience let people compete with friends and family in a Formula 1 race with a fully equipped driver’s seat and a VR headset.

The four-day event introduced a custom-built entertainment forum that included performances by DJ Alesso. Attendees were later treated to various food and drink options at the Wynwood Marketplace. The Pink Paloma served up tacos, quesadillas and its signature Milagro Tequila drinks, along with Crown Royal Whisky cocktails. Disco Pizza, which is new to the scene, was the go-to place for all pizza lovers. Meanwhile, Santo Vino offered wine and a full bar for everyone to enjoy.

To close out the one-of-a-kind experience, Manhattan nightclub Nebula created a pop-up on the deck inside the Wynwood Marketplace. The nightclub, which is created by Richie Romero, had local DJs and well-known stars wrapping up the event with well-curated music festivities.

Racing Fan Fest will return to Miami next year and will have a stop in Austin, Texas, this fall.

