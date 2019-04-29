The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams recently revealed NeNe Leakes sent her a cease and desist letter — after Williams shared screenshots of fat-shaming text messages Leakes had apparently sent her — and now Williams is responding in kind.

In a recent conversation with Andy Cohen on his Sirius XM channel Radio Andy, Williams, 37, confirmed that the cease and desist letter prevents her from posting any of her 51-year-old costar’s text messages.

“But then she posted mine,” Williams pointed out. “And then recently she did a comedy show, and she spoke about me on stage again even after the cease and desist.”

So how did Williams respond to the cease and desist? “I sent her one back … [saying] ‘Don’t talk about me either,’” she told Cohen. “Yes. So we’re gonna go tit for tat. Because you know that was childish to send me one. So then we’re going to just play tit for tat.”

Cohen, 50, pointed out that both Williams and Leakes are paying lawyers for this tense exchange, but Williams doesn’t seem to mind the expense. “You know, she got big coins and she wants to play around. I can throw some around with her too, OK?” she responded. “There we go.”

Williams originally accused Leakes of fat-shaming last month, sharing a series of texts in which the New Normal alum appeared to call Williams a “lying ass big fat hungry bitch” and a “big piggy with the busted shape” just days after Williams delivered her first child, 1-month-old daughter Pilar.

“This is what my so called ‘Big sis’ sent me lastnight [sic] 6 days after giving birth,” Williams wrote on Instagram at the time. “@neneleakes is so miserable and ain’t happy for nobody.”

But Leakes shared a screenshot of her own, showing an uplifting message she said she had sent to her costar after Pilar’s arrival. “No matter where we are in our relationship, being a mother is a true blessing,” the message read. “That day in [Destin, FL] when you said ‘you might be pregnant’ i was genuine happy for you then and now.”

In December 2018, a source told Us Weekly that Leakes had been icing Williams out. “There’s no reason that NeNe and Porsha can’t be friends,” the source said at the time. “It’s on NeNe’s end. There’s nothing Porsha can do to maintain a friendship with NeNe if it’s going to be like this.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

