The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is sharing her thoughts on Dorit Kemsley’s decision to share a text message from Kyle Richards during the season 13 reunion.

“It’s a tough question because it’s personal and it sucks,” Erika, 52, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, February 29, when asked whether Dorit, 47, was wrong to share the text.

“And that’s why you see me say, ‘I hate this,’” she continued, referring to her reaction when Dorit showed her the message during a teaser for the reunion. “I hate every minute of this. I don’t want to see this. I don’t want to know this. And then that will have to be sorted out between the two of them.”

Elsewhere in the reunion trailer, Dorit claimed that the message, in which Kyle, 55, said she didn’t “see the need” to bring up her and Dorit’s friendship issues during the reunion, was an attempt to “silence” her.

“It was so manipulative, it was so calculated,” Dorit told Erika, who then admitted that she would “feel manipulated” if she’d received a similar text.

Dorit then brought up Erika’s January appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen where Erika quipped that Kyle deserved “the same treatment” that she’d received when “eviscerated” at past reunions.

“This is exactly my point,” continued Dorit, who pressed Kyle to open up about her marital issues with husband Mauricio Umansky throughout the season. “Fair is fair, this is the reunion.”

After Erika read Kyle’s message out loud on camera, RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp and The Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel both slammed Dorit for sharing the private text.

During the Tuesday, February 27, episode of her “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast, Teddi, 42, said she felt “disgusted” that Dorit “would do that to a friend.”

She continued: “At what point is that drawing the line? It is one thing to say, ‘Listen, Kyle sent me a text yesterday where she said she didn’t want to argue with me.’ But to go there and show a private message I really think is crossing the line.”

Frankel, meanwhile, shared her thoughts on the matter via TikTok on Sunday, February 25.

“I cannot believe a private, personal, emotional, heartfelt, guttural text from Kyle to a friend off camera when not working, when not filming, was aired. What a violation!” she said.

Dorit and Kyle butted heads throughout the season over Kyle’s reluctance to talk about the problems in her marriage. The drama eventually led to a falling-out between the pair, and an update at the end of the season finale noted that they hadn’t spoken since December 2023.

Despite the bad blood, Erika told Us that she thinks Dorit and Kyle can “absolutely” work through their issues.

“I think they both really care for each other. I think that it’s been a tough year for both of them for different reasons,” she continued while promoting her upcoming documentary, Erika Jayne: Bet It All On Blonde. “Provided two people really want to repair and move forward, you can. I’ve seen it done in this group many times. I’ve done it myself, and I know that they really care about each other.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Erika Jayne: Bet It All On Blonde premieres on Bravo Wednesday, March 6, at 9 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.