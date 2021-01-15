RHONY Cast Is Stressed Out Over Costar’s Positive COVID-19 Test

Panic mode. The news surrounding an undisclosed Real Housewives of New York star’s positive coronavirus test has impacted the cast in more ways than one.

“It has caused the rest of the cast to become stressed over this,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Production shut down and now everyone is on standstill until the person who has COVID quarantines and then tests negative. Everything is on hold, including the trip they were supposed to take to Upstate New York.”

The insider revealed that while everything “will resume hopefully in two weeks,” the cast was “basically done filming but then someone tested positive and production had to stop immediately” for safety concerns.

“No can replace anybody on the Housewives — no matter who [is] new [that] enters,” the source continued. “Nobody can replace anybody, period. Anyone who is new brings something different to the table. It’ll be the best season ever.”

Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Leah McSweeney and Sonja Morgan are set to return to the long-running franchise for season 13. In October 2020, it was announced that Eboni K. Williams will join the cast as the show’s first Black Housewife. A premiere date has not been set.

News of the unnamed cast member’s COVID-19 battle was first reported by Page Six on Thursday, January 14. In light of the scary shakeup, the same source told Us that it’ll be “up to the person” who contracted the respiratory virus to disclose their diagnosis.

Filming on RHONY was partially suspended in October 2020 after a crew member tested positive for the disease.

RHONY is far from the only show in the Bravo franchise that has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. In November 2020, production on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ 11th season shut down after a few crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

Garcelle Beauvais later confirmed the news while hosting The Real the following month, saying, “We shot for Housewives on Tuesday. Tuesday night we got home and found out a few people on our crew tested positive for COVID.”

Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley and new “friend” Kathy Hilton contracted the virus as well. When Richards confirmed her diagnosis, she revealed that one of her daughters also tested positive.

“Since I was diagnosed I have been separated from my family in order to keep them healthy,” Richards, 52, wrote via Instagram in December 2020. “Unfortunately, [my daughter] Sophia also got it. We will stay in isolation until it’s safe to see the family and others again. I can’t wait to hug them.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

