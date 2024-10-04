Sai de Silva’s Finding Nemo joke about Jessel Taank’s husband, Pavit Randhawa, has caused a social media feud.

During the season 15 premiere of The Real Housewives of New York City, which aired earlier this week, Brynn Whitfield revealed that Sai, 43, had previously called Pavit, 44, a “Dory from Finding Nemo lookalike.” (Dory is the blue fish voiced by Ellen DeGeneres in Finding Nemo and the sequel Finding Dory.)

In response, Sai quipped that Brynn, 36, is “unwell,” before adding, “Not today, Satan.”

Sai has since taken to social media to clarify her initial remarks about Pavit.

“I have so many messages about my text messages that Brynn read on the show,” Sai said in a since-expired Instagram Story video, which was screen-recorded by Instagram account Queens of Bravo. “I just want to give some context because there’s absolutely no context to that message.”

She added, “One: I was mad as hell, and when I’m mad I have a horrible mouth. It could be very lethal and I’ve been keeping it very PG around here, but I was fighting with Jessel last year. This message was last year. We all know, since then, me and Jessel have made up and moved on.”

Sai further stressed that she sent her “Dory” message to Jessel, 44, in a group chat.

“So everyone saw it, including Jessel,” Sai claimed. “It wasn’t like I was talking behind her back. I was talking to her face, but I have since apologized and me and Jessel are in a really good place. I love Jessel.”

Sai added that she has “no idea why it was read” aloud on the show, noting, “It shouldn’t have been.”

Pavit, meanwhile, subtly addressed the drama in a Friday, October 4, Instagram video of his “top 3 favorite cheap eats fish dishes.”

“I don’t have to resort as low as some people do in calling others names but in honor of my kids’ favorite movie, Finding Nemo, join Dory and I as we explore three of my favorite fish dishes across New York City,” Pavit quipped in his Instagram upload, holding up a figurine of the animated character voiced by DeGeneres.

Jessel and Pavit have been married since 2014 and share 3-year-old twin sons, Kai and Rio.

Jessel, for her part, recently told Us Weekly where she stands with Sai after the aforementioned “Dory” comment.

“I feel like I grew closer to Sai,” Jessel exclusively told Us earlier this month. “Obviously, that was a shocking one because of how we left things last season, but we definitely, you sort of see our relationship kind of flourish and it’s definitely in a better place.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.