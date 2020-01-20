Clearing the air! Patricia Arquette stopped by the 2020 SAG Awards red carpet to explain what really went down when she hit her The Act costar, Joey King, in the head with her Golden Globe award.

The 51-year-old actress, who is nominated for Best Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for her role as Dee Dee Blanchard in the Hulu series, joked that she couldn’t guarantee that there wouldn’t be another incident if she were to win her second SAG award on Sunday, January 19.

“Why wouldn’t there be a repeat performance? I’m a method actor, right? Are we all gonna club her? This could be used as a club! When you see Joey King …” she trailed off, grabbing the microphone from the interviewer and mimicking a bonk on the head.

The “most lovely and violent woman in Hollywood,” she continued. “I’m just kidding, I love my Joey King. I mean, you know, it happens. If you look at the video, it was half club and half headbutt. So we both contributed!”

On January 6, King, 20, took to Instagram to reveal a massive bump on her forehead that she received from her onscreen mother at a party after the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards.

“Not everyone can say Patricia Arquette accidentally hit them in the head with her Golden Globe. But I can,” the Kissing Booth star captioned the post, placing her big bruise on full display.

Plenty of famous faces commented after King shared the evidence of the hilarious accident. Yara Shahidi called the injury “an honor” and Big Little Lies star Kathryn Newton said King’s bruise was “iconic.” Queer Eye personality Antoni Porowski teased with jealousy, “Well now you’re just bragging.”

Arquette took home the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film on January 5. The Escape at Dannemora star used the opportunity to raise awareness for the devastating wildfires in Australia and invited the audience to take a stand after saying that the U.S. was “on the brink of war.”