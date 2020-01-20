If you didn’t catch the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards when it aired on Sunday, January 19, then you probably have a major case of FOMO. The evening attended by Hollywood’s biggest names included tear-jerker moments, surprise reunions and unexpected wins. Watch what you missed in the video above and scroll down to read Us Weekly’s recap of the 2020 SAG Awards’ biggest moments.

The Cast of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

The stars from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel poked fun at themselves for winning the Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series award. “I voted for Fleabag. This is really weird. This makes no sense. Don’t know what to say,” Alex Borstein, who plays Susie Myerson, said. “I am going to take this home and make sweet love to it through my Spanx hole. Anyone else got anything to say?”

Borstein, 49, continued: “Honestly, this makes no sense. Fleabag is brilliant. You guys are brilliant. I didn’t vote for Rachel [Brosnahan], I didn’t photo for Tony [Shalhoub].” Brosnahan, 29, chimed in that she “forgot to vote” before taking a serious turn and dedicating their award to the late Brian Tarantina, who plated Jackie on the show and died in November 2019 at 60.

Nailed It!

English actor Roman Griffin Davis joined his Jojo Rabbit colleagues Scarlett Johansson and Taika Waititi to present their film to the SAG audience. After the 12-year-old star completed his bit, he showed his excitement for nailing his task.

“The film tells the story of a 10-year-old boy whose beliefs are challenged by his own growing life experience,” he said before pulling back to show his excited reaction, which caused the audience to erupt in laughter. Waititi, 44, replied to the sweet moment: “Yes, he did it!”

Michelle Williams’ Cute Shout-Out

Before concluding her speech for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for Fosse/Verdon, Williams made mention of her daughter, Matilda. She shares the 14-year-old with late actor Heath Ledger.

“Matilda, it is one thing to be completely honest as an actor, it is another to be completely honest as a human being,” Williams, 39, said. “That is just who you are and how you live. You teach me by being you. I love you and I am coming home.”

The actress, who is expecting her first child with Thomas Kail, also paid tribute to her fiancé, saying that she shared the award with him too.

The Award of a Lifetime

As this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Robert De Niro opened up about being grateful for the longevity in his career. “We, as actors, don’t do it all alone. We can’t do it alone,” De Niro, 76, said. “We depend on each other for collaboration in our work, and support and fellowship both on screen and off. And for that, I am so grateful. I thank SAG-AFTRA for tirelessly fighting on our behalf for workplace and economic gains, and respect.”

He also took a moment to speak about today’s political climate, adding: “Political leaders who support unions are more likely to support affordable health care, equitable taxes, humane immigration regulations, a safe environment, a diverse citizenry, reproductive rights, sensible gun control and fair wages and benefits. We owe them our support and we owe them our vote. I can imagine some of you saying, ‘All right, OK, stay out of politics.’ That’s all right. But we’re in such a dire situation, so deeply concerning to me and to so many others. I have to say something.”

Brad Pitt’s Iconic Speech

While accepting the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role award for his work in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the 56-year-old Academy Award nominee joked about showing off his new trophy on his “Tinder profile.” He also teased about his character in the movie having relationship issues while his real-life ex Jennifer Aniston was seated in the audience.

“Let’s be honest. It was a difficult part,” he said. “A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife.”

The Twitterverse went into overdrive when Aniston, 50, and Pitt had a reunion backstage after she won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for The Morning Show.