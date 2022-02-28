Fans will have to wait a little longer for Bennifer to be back at awards shows. Ben Affleck skipped the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday, February 27, despite his nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.

The 49-year-old Tender Bar star, 49, was at his son Samuel’s 10th birthday instead of the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica for the show, Variety and Entertainment Tonight report. Affleck is also the father of daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

During Sunday’s broadcast, the actor lost the honor to CODA’s Troy Kotsur.

It’s been nearly one year since Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindled their romance. Us confirmed in May 2021 that the twosome, who were originally engaged from 2002 to 2004, were back on.

“You have to do what feels good to you all the time. But at the same time, you learn from the past, you do things better the second time,” Lopez, 52, told The New York Times earlier this month. “There’s a part of it that, yes, we’re together. But there’s a part of it that’s not, you know, being so open the way we were when we were so young and in love many years ago.”

The pair’s second chance at love came after the Marry Me star ended her four-year relationship with ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

“When you’re in things, you do what feels right. And I don’t beat myself up over ‘I wish I had done this differently’ or ‘Did I do too much?’” Lopez, who shares 14-year-old twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, continued. “That’s what was comfortable at the time. I did what I did. [Alex] did what he did. And it was fine. The relationship stuff had nothing to do with being public or not being public.”

Affleck, for his part, called their reunion a “great story,” telling WSJ. Magazine in December 2021 that their relationship is “definitely beautiful.”

The actor, who is the father of Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, explained: “I am very lucky in my life in that I have benefited from second chances, and I am aware that other people don’t even get first chances. I’ve had second chances in my career. I’ve had second chances as a human being. Life is difficult, and we are always failing and hopefully learning from those failures. The one thing you really need to avail yourself of the opportunities provided from that growth is the second chance. I’ve definitely tried to take advantage of that. I haven’t always been successful, but in cases in which I have, they’ve turned out to be the defining aspects of my life.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!