Britney Spears Fiance Sam Asghari Auditioned for And Just Like That

What might have been! Sam Asghari, Britney Spears‘ fiancé, came close to appearing on the Sex and the City revival series, And Just Like That.

The model, 27, revealed on Wednesday, December 29, that he tried out for a part in the show’s “Tragically Hip” episode. “Man I was looking forward to this role for the reboot of Sex and the City, And Just Like That,” he wrote in a message posted to his Instagram Story. “Shout out to the dude that got it! It was a dope role.”

The Iran native seemingly auditioned for the part of Travis, a physical therapist who works with Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker). In the episode, which debuted on Thursday, December 30, Carrie — who is single again after the death of her husband, Mr. Big (Chris Noth) — seems quite intrigued by the handsome Travis.

Though Asghari missed out on And Just Like That, HBO Max subscribers may recognize him from the show Hacks, which debuted in May. In the first episode, the fitness guru played a sexy Santa Claus who appears in a photo shoot with Deborah Vance (Jean Smart).

“It’s only a few seconds, but it’s such a strong few seconds,” Asghari told Variety of his Hacks role in May. “Working with Jean Smart — I’m flattered to work with such amazing talents that have been around the craft for such a long time. She was so professional. We had a great time.”

The personal trainer and Spears, 40, announced their engagement in September after nearly five years of dating. The duo met in October 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video.

“I was excited that I [would] get to meet one of the biggest artists of all time. I had butterflies,” Asghari told Men’s Health in July 2018. “She said, ‘Hi, I’m Britney,’ and I said, ‘I’m sorry, what’s your name again?’ I tried to be funny. I don’t think anybody got it.”

After exchanging numbers during the shoot, they eventually grabbed dinner together at a sushi restaurant in the Los Angeles area. On New Year’s Day 2017, the pair made their romance Instagram official.

“Britney swore she was done with relationships, but then Sam came along,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2018. “She’s very happy in her relationship. She has a consistent routine and she’s doing what she does best. Life is good for Britney.”

The nutrition expert has stood by his love’s side throughout her battle to end her conservatorship. “History was made today,” he wrote via Instagram in November after a judge finally terminated the legal arrangement. “Britney is Free!”

New episodes of And Just Like That are available to stream via HBO Max on Thursdays.