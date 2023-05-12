Details from the scene of the crime. The confrontation between Katie Maloney and Raquel Leviss on the most recent episode of Vanderpump Rules was even more intense than viewers saw, according to Kristen Doute.

The Bravo alum, 40, was joined by friend of the cast Janet Elizabeth on the Thursday, May 11, episode of the “Sex, Love and What Else Matters” podcast and claimed Tom Sandoval got into it with Katie’s mom, Teri Maloney, at SUR.

“I had a front row seat to Katie and Raquel having at it and it was really intense. And there was little stuff that I’m surprised actually they cut out, including Tom Sandoval really spoke horribly to Teri Maloney,” Janet, who was at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant in the background of the scene that aired on Wednesday, May 10, said.

Janet alleged that Sandoval, 41, was “very rude” to Teri as Kristen claimed he told Katie’s mother to “shut the f—k up.”

“The way that Sandoval spoke to Teri, was, like, insane,” Kristen continued. “And I was so appalled that [Tom] Schwartz would not — just one time, Tom Schwartz — you step in and you go, ‘Dude, you do not speak to my to ex mother-in-law [like that].’”

Viewers saw Teri have an emotional conversation with Schwartz, 40, during Wednesday’s episode after he made out with Raquel, 28, amid his divorce from Katie, 36, despite the former spouses agreeing not to date within their friend group. (Schwartz and Katie split in early 2022 after five years of marriage.) When the former beauty queen brought up the topic to Katie on Wednesday’s episode, the Something About Her co-owner got upset and things escalated. When Teri tried to defend her daughter, Raquel rolled her eyes and said, “Oh, God,” which led Katie to snap.

Sandoval — who was secretly having an affair with Raquel at the time of filming — stepped in to defend her and the drama spiraled.

Janet isn’t the only one to allege that Sandoval went too far. Katie’s brother, Joey, took to Twitter after the episode aired. “This might be the only time I use the hashtag at the end here but had to speak up about these garbage humans,” he wrote. “You act tough and talk to my mom and my sister like that when you are on camera but you would never dare do that when your ego wasn’t being boosted. #PumpRules.”

Teri revealed her son had her back in real-time too. “Thank you so much Joey for all your love and support! It was not shown in tonight’s episode, but you step in and defended me upon Sandoval’s vitriol attacks … not only one time, but 3 times!” she tweeted.

Sandoval and Raquel’s affair — which was exposed in March — led to the end of his lengthy relationship with Ariana Madix. The finale of the reality show, which airs on Bravo Wednesday, May 17, at 9 p.m. ET, will document the aftermath of Ariana finding out about the scandal.