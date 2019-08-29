Scheana Shay Defends Kristen Doute Amid ‘Vanderump Rules’ Feuds





Scheana Shay will always have Kristen Doute’s back.

The SUR waitress, 34, defended the Vegiholic founder, 36, amid Kristen’s falling out with cast member Stassi Schroeder.

“Kristen has been one of the most amazing friends about my entire life,” Scheana told Us Weekly exclusively at the Poolside Vanderpump Pupcation, #Vanderpupcation Celebration, at the Mondrian Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 28. “She is the most generous, loving, good-hearted person ever. I say this all the time. She, like, gets shocked by me saying this.”

For Scheana, Kristen has a special place in her heart as one of the most reliable support systems during the “Good as Gold” singer’s divorce to Mike Shay in 2017. The couple, who wed on season 3 of Vanderpump Rules, split after three years of marriage.

“My divorce would’ve been so much harder if I didn’t have her in my life,” she said. “Like, she really helped me in a time that like I needed a friend the most. I have a big group of friends, but I’ll just never forget the things she did for me in that time. She’s amazing. Anything I can ever do for her, I will.”

As for if she thinks Kristen and Stassi will ever reconcile, the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” podcast host stayed mum. “You gotta ask Kristen or Stassi that,” she said, laughing.

Earlier this month, the Next Level Basic author’s mother, Dayna Schroeder, confirmed a feud between Kristen and Stassi after the James Mae designer was missing from the party celebrating the “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host’s engagement to Beau Clark on July 31.

“Dayna were you sad Kristen wasn’t there? I know you two are close!” a fan asked Dayna on Instagram after her daughter’s engagement celebration.

She responded, “Yes, quite sad. But I didn’t really know all the particulars. So I was out of the loop for awhile. Don’t you worry, it’s like Lion King and the circle of life. ….each one of these girls will grow, change and come back to their original strong friendship bond that they’ve always had. Somethings just take time.”

In a July interview with Us, Stassi hinted at a strained relationship with Kristen at an event for the release of their second wine, Potion No. 2 “Basic Witch Rosé,” with Katie Maloney.

“There are ups and downs. I’m not gonna lie,” she said.

Kristen then clarified that the drama was about their personal lives, not their rosé company.

“Nothing, really, about the wine,” she said. “Friend stuff sometimes, but not about our business.”

Fans also speculate that Kristen had a falling out with Katie after she didn’t attend the Pucker and Pout founder’s Las Vegas wedding to Tom Schwartz in July. Though Katie and Tom married on season 5 of Pump Rules in 2016, they didn’t obtain their marriage license until this year. Katie and Stassi were also missing from an event celebrating Kristen’s James Mae fashion line earlier this month.

Along with her feud with Stassi and Katie, Kristen has also confirmed tension with Jax Taylor after the SUR bartender seemingly unfollowed her, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix on Instagram on August 20.

After the unfollow, the Michigan native took to her Twitter on August 24 to clarify that Jax had not only unfollowed her but blocked her as well.

“Jax did not unfollow me, Jax blocked me. Why? NO CLUE,” she wrote, before referencing his new wife, Brittany Cartwright. “But I promise you it has nothing to do with beautiful Britt or their wedding.”

In July, Lisa Vanderpump teased to Us that Pump Rules season 8, which just finished filming, will feature some “complicated dynamics” between the longtime friends.

“A lot of really strong dynamics of how things change and how they’ve grown up. You see them advancing,” she said. “One step forward, two steps back. It’s a great season, as always it’s gonna be a long season because there’s a lot of content and complicated dynamics.”

