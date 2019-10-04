



Talk about awkward. Scott Disick was understandably uncomfortable during a family trip with his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, and his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. In an exclusive sneak peek of Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ upcoming episode, Disick seemingly freaks out as he shares a hot tub with Richie and Kardashian.

Disick, 36, is uneasy as Kardashian, 40, and Richie, 21, converse while enjoying a hot tub with the former couple’s kids. The Poosh founder speaks to model about her makeup not being “blended,” and she gives Richie advice on how to fix the problem. The Flip It Like Disick star, meanwhile, stares over at the duo nervously and he begins to anxiously touch his face.

“We flew to Finland to get in the hot tub,” Disick says. “Should we get out?”

Kardashian then says to Disick that he’s being “so negative,” to which he replies: “I’m a negative guy.”

The former Dash owner recalls Disick’s behavior from the day before, noting how he did not seem interested in participating in a family activity. “It’s just, like, a magical thing but you were definitely looking for a reason to leave,” she continues. “You could just say, ‘This isn’t for me. We’re gonna go.’”

Kardashian elaborates on her frustration with Disick in a one-on-one confessional interview, where she harps on his “negative” energy.

“Scott really wanted to come with us to Finland, so I don’t know why he’s just having such a negative attitude,” she says. “I just want everyone to have a great time and great experience, and he’s just kind of putting a dark cloud over it.”

A teaser for the upcoming episode — airing Sunday, October 6 — featured Disick regarding the blended family trip as “a really awkward situation” with “so much pressure.” He also noted that he wanted for both Kardashian and Richie to “be comfortable.”

This episode also marks Richie’s debut on the long-running E! series. “You’re a lot more sophisticated with me when Kourtney’s around,” Richie joked with Disick in the teaser.

Kardashian and Disick had a rocky on and off romance from 2006 to 2015. They are the parents of sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4, and daughter Penelope, 7.

Two years after ending their relationship, the Talentless founder began dating Richie.

“Kourtney thinks Sofia brings out the best in Scott and is happy for them,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively on September 9. “Kourtney and Sofia share a common background and lifestyle, and Sofia is easy to get along with and is a normal girl.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

