Chrishell Stause celebrated Selling Sunset and The Perfect Couple trending on Netflix by throwing some shade at her costar.

The reality star shared a screenshot on Monday, September 9, showing a still of Nicole Kidman and a still of herself on Netflix’s trending section.

“A Nicole I don’t actually mind being next to,” Chrishell, 43, quipped while bragging about the shows being in the top two streaming spots. The post took a dig at Chrishell’s costar Nicole Young, whom she’s not on good terms with at the moment.

Chrishell and Nicole, 38, initially found themselves at odds during season 6 of Selling Sunset while feuding over their qualifications. Nicole accused Chrishell of only getting real estate listings because their boss Jason Oppenheim had a crush on her, prompting Chrishell to clap back.

Related: All of the Biggest 'Selling Sunset' Feuds Throughout the Years The cast of Netflix’s Selling Sunset isn’t afraid to speak their minds — both on and offscreen — no matter whose feelings might get hurt. The reality series made its debut in 2019 and has quickly become a fan-favorite during its three seasons. The series follows Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Heather Rae Young, Maya Vander, […]

“A couple of years ago, Jason added both Nicole and I onto a listing. And Nicole didn’t think that I deserved any credit when the house sold because I was a fairly new agent. And she felt like she did a lot more work than I did,” Chrishell recalled on the show. “Even though I did show the house to multiple buyers, and I held open houses.”

Chrishell, who dated Jason, 47, for several months in 2021 following her divorce from Justin Hartley, took things to the next level by claiming Nicole was on drugs at a group dinner. (Nicole denied the allegations.)

Before season 6 aired, Chrishell questioned Nicole’s intentions, writing via Instagram, “The thirst for camera time on season 6 is REAL. Wow. That was insanity. But also SO transparent. Get your 15mins girl but leave my business out of it 🤡.”

She added: “Screenshots have been archived for this very moment. Of COURSE you have a huge issue with me now — not before — when you have a camera crew around you. I hate fake 💩. If you want camera time — JUST SAY THAT. I would have helped you get the right angle. But don’t try to come for people I love or my business when you were added and I was there to hype you up, excited for you.”

Related: ‘Selling Sunset’ Stars Then vs Now: What They Looked Like Before the Show Transformation time! The stars of Selling Sunset know a lot about glamour, and while they regularly step up to the plate to deliver fashion and beauty looks worthy of the red carpet, many of the women underwent makeovers prior to the hit series. Christine Quinn, for instance, has been forthcoming about the way she appears […]

Chrishell attempted to mend the feud during season 7, but Nicole wouldn’t apologize for her past comments. Tensions heightened the following season when Nicole brought up rumors that Emma Hernan was allegedly sleeping with a married man. Emma has yet to address the claims, but Chrishell has shut down Nicole multiple times via social media.

“Disclaimer when you watch: Just know she spews a disgusting lie about a bestie that is categorically FALSE and SUPER damaging,” she wrote via Instagram in August. “It is NOT TRUE. [And] @done_and_done_productions you are disgusting for blindsiding [my friend] with this to see with the world instead of letting her at LEAST defend herself with the TRUTH.”

Chrishell also made it clear she had no plans to work with Nicole in the future. “Someone needs to take my phone [because] 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬. Are we really still giving air time to LIARS that just want air time??” she added. “I will NEVER work on a show with her on it again. I would rather be sued.”

Related: ‘Selling Sunset' Stars Who Left the Series: Where Are They Now? Several Selling Sunset stars have stepped away from the Netflix hit over the years. The series, which became an overnight success after its 2019 debut, initially starred Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim, Heather Rae El Moussa, Maya Vander and Christine Quinn as the employees at high-end Los Angeles real estate brokerage the […]

Nicole, meanwhile, stood by her decision to address the topic on Selling Sunset.

“Instead of attacking me and accusing me of lying, I think you ladies need to ask your bestie some tough questions,” Nicole wrote on social media. “Did she let you know she was directly confronted on camera at the season 7 finale by the wife’s best friend? Even still, I stated this info as a rumor.”

Selling Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix.