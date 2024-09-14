Emma Hernan has broken her silence on Selling Sunset costar Nicole Young’s recent infidelity accusations.

“Nicole is a sick individual. I’m going to be super candid. There’s zero truth to that rumor,” Emma, 32, told Vulture in an interview published on Friday, September 13. “I know what she’s referring to. First off, it was in 2021 that I showed this person properties and then they actually asked to invest in my empanada company. I said ‘No,’ and nothing happened.”

During an episode of Selling Sunset season 8, Nicole, 38, insinuated that Emma was in a relationship with a married man. The man’s wife then allegedly told Nicole about the apparent cheating scandal.

“When I say nothing happened, I never touched this man, never kissed this man, never held hands with this man,” Emma told Vulture. “I was completely blindsided by this whole situation, and I mean backstabbed by everyone involved, everyone that knew anything about this because it’s completely slander, it’s defamation [and] it’s all of the things.”

According to Emma, she wasn’t even dating someone in a “gray area” situation like a spousal separation or ongoing divorce proceedings.

“It was, like, this person reached out to me — he was getting divorced — and he sent me the fact that he was legally separated and asked to look at a property,” she recalled. “I know there might’ve been a crush there, but there was nothing, not one single thing that transpired.”

Emma further claimed that Nicole’s so-called “source” then spoke to her about the rumors.

“[She] was like, ‘Emma, I just want you to know, I don’t know why Nicole is saying this. I never said that it was an affair. I have no idea why she would do that,’” Emma alleged to the outlet. “Mary [Fitzgerald Bonnet], Jason [and] Brett [Oppenheim were] calling me and being like, ‘We feel so bad. We have your back 100 percent. Whatever you need us to do. We know nothing like this happened.’”

Emma also believes that Nicole perpetuated the claims since it was her “only” story line on Selling Sunset season 8.

“The only headlines and the only airtime that Nicole gets is by attacking other women,” Emma said. “She came for Chrishell [Stause] the first season, and that’s the only reason that she got cast. And then, now I guess it was my turn. That’s fine, but at least let me have a voice. Production didn’t give me a voice. I didn’t know any of this was going on.”

Nicole, for her part, has stood by her comments.

“Instead of attacking me and accusing me of lying, I think you ladies need to ask your bestie some tough questions,” Nicole wrote via Instagram Story on August 31, referring to Chrishell and Chelsea Lazkani’s social media attacks about her gossip. “Did she let you know she was directly confronted on camera at the season 7 finale by the wife’s best friend? Even still, I stated this info as a rumor.”

Nicole added, “As a married woman, I strongly and confidently stand for the sanctity of all marriages.”

Season 8 was also the first time that Emma opened up about her dating life, telling Vulture that she filmed “numerous scenes” with her then-boyfriend. She claimed that the footage was not featured in the final cut of the episodes.

“It was something that I was hesitant to do, and I was very private about my life for so long, but I feel like I really opened up,” Emma said on Friday. “I don’t know why that didn’t make the show, but I filmed numerous scenes with the person I was seeing. I was vulnerable. That wasn’t easy for me, but I still did it because I thought that it would be good for the audience to see what I’m up to and who’s trying to date me and my back-and-forth thought process behind it.”

Selling Sunset season 8 is currently streaming on Netflix.