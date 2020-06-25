Standing by MTV. Juliette Porter and Kelsey Owens agree with the network’s decision to cut ties with Alex Kompothecras due to his past racially charged comments.

“I have a lot of — I don’t want to say racist followers — but a lot of people are really upset with him leaving,” Porter, 22, said on the Thursday, June 25, episode of the “Chicks in the Office” podcast. “People love a villain.”

Owens, 23, also stated that she doesn’t understand the comments Porter has received. “There are so many people saying they want him back and I’m like, ‘Do you understand why he’s gone?'” the model added. “MTV definitely made the right decision on cutting him.”

Porter, who dated Kompothecras, 25, on and off for years after high school, also noted that the comments he had made were not OK — and not just a small issue. “It’s not even subtle racism. It was, like, blatant racism,” she said.

MTV announced the decision to fire the reality star following the summer premiere of the show on June 16.

“We’ve made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence,” the network said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “He will not be in future seasons of Siesta Key.”

He had commented with the N-word in one resurfaced Instagram photo and liked and commented on multiple other racists social media posts.

Kompothecras has not commented following the firing but has been posting on social media, mostly sharing photos of girlfriend Alyssa Salerno and their daughter, Alessi, who they welcomed on June 11.

MTV’s choice to cut ties occurred one week after announcing the firing of Dee Nguyen from The Challenge after she posted multiple offensive tweets amid the Black Lives Matter protests. She has since apologized and the network is working on editing her out of The Challenge: Total Madness, which is airing now.

Siesta Key airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.