Saturday Night Live host Steve Carell was joined by some familiar faces from The Office for a reunion and some reboot discussion during the Saturday, November 17, episode, which also featured musical guest Ella Mai.

Reboot, Please!

Right out of the gate, an audience member asked Carell during his monologue if he would ever reboot The Office. He quickly shot down the idea, but then his former castmates Jenna Fischer, Ed Helms and Ellie Kemper showed up to encourage him. Even the actor’s wife, Nancy Carell, who played Michael’s girlfriend Carol on the sitcom, and his kids, Elisabeth and John, stopped by to tell him to do it. Carell finally brought his costars onstage to say, “I am proud to announce officially that … we have a great show tonight,” as the Office theme song played.

RBG

Pete Davidson and Chris Redd rapped about their love for Ruth Bader Ginsburg after the Supreme Court Justice broke three ribs. The pair repeated, “Live Ginsburg, ride for Ginsburg,” while Kate McKinnon break-danced as her beloved saucier version of the lawmaker.

Dad, Is That You?!

Carell appeared to a high school dropout as a “hunky angel” who sang his version of Grease‘s “Beauty School Dropout.” The catch? One of the girls at the sleepover was his daughter, played by Aidy Bryant. The young girl chided her father for leaving the family to give advice to teenage girls. Carell’s wacky commitment to the deadbeat dad and Bryant’s delivery of various scolds made for a surprisingly laughable sketch.

Big Baller

Kenan Thompson’s LaVar Ball brought his usual level of excitement to a “Weekend Update” segment. The father of Los Angeles Laker Lonzo Ball joked about everything from LeBron James having a restraining order against him to his other two sons, LiAngelo and LaMelo, playing basketball in his Lithuanian league.

Space Slipup

Frozen monkeys, frozen people, cats without faces … it all sounds terrifying. But when it’s actually stuffed animals, McKinnon beating her head against a glass window repeatedly without breaking and Carell’s NASA astronaut spiraling, it’s pretty random and hilarious.

