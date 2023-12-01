Austen Kroll got a little tipsy and spilled his feelings for ex-girlfriend Olivia Flowers on the newest episode of Southern Charm.

“I want that rom-com ending in my life,” Austen, 36, told ex-girlfriend Madison LeCroy on the Thursday, November 30, episode of the Bravo series while talking about his feelings for costars Taylor Ann Green and Olivia, 31.

While Austen confessed there was a “minute” where he thought there was “something” between him and Taylor, 28, he claimed he’s always wanted to reconnect with Olivia. (Austen and Olivia dated in 2022 before splitting that October. He raised eyebrows earlier this year when he confessed to kissing Taylor shortly after his breakup with Olivia — and while he and Olivia were still chatting.)

“This is not my rom-com ending. It’s not Taylor,” Austen told Madison, 33, whom he dated on and off for two years until December 2020. “I was confused there for a second. I thought that her and I vibed.”

The “Pillows and Beer” podcast cohost confided in ex Madison, telling her all the “talk about Taylor” is “not about her.” Austen confessed, “It was always about f–king Olivia. I f–king love her. It was always about her. I went to therapy because of Olivia because I should’ve ended up with her.”

A drunken Austen then asked, “Why can’t I be happy with this f–king person who is f–king perfect? What am I going to do?”

Olivia, meanwhile, opened up to Craig Conover about where she stands with Austen after their breakup and his betrayal by kissing Taylor. “Maybe there’s unresolved feelings,” she said, explaining, “No, we didn’t have closure, but logically I know that he’s not the person for me. … It bothers me that I’m so bothered by him.”

Olivia later told the cameras, “The thing about Austen is you just don’t know what you’re going to get with him. He’s very confusing and can be a little manipulative. It’s just once again a reminder why I didn’t want him in my life in the first place.”

Despite being conflicted about her feelings for Austen on the show, which was filmed in early 2023, Olivia confirmed in November that she’s seeing someone new. “His name’s Alex [and] he’s from Dallas. We met at a wedding,” Olivia revealed on the Thursday episode of the “Viall Files” podcast. She also teased that Austen has a new flame.

Taylor, for her part, exclusively told Us Weekly in October that she has a new boyfriend named Gaston who she met through the Southern Hospitality cast. Madison, meanwhile, married Brett Randle in November 2022.

Southern Charm airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.