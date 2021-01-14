Tuning in or tuning out? Southern Charm newbie John Pringle gave Us Weekly exclusive insight into his relationship with his ex-wife, Heidi.

“She’s on board, but she’s also borderline indifferent,” the Bravo star exclusively told Us. “She’s been great. We’ve come a long way from the beginning. And like anybody who’s been through something like this knows … once you hit that acceptance phase, all of a sudden things sort of even out. She’s been great about it and very helpful to me and figuring out how to see the kids as much as possibly can.”

Pringle shares sons Asher and Quinn with Heidi, whom he was married to before he joined the cast of Southern Charm last year.

“[The kids] do know that I’m on TV, [but] they don’t really know in what real capacity or anything like that,” Pringle told Us. “They think that it’s interesting to a point, I mean, they still think I’m a dork and — not [that] I’m not — but you know, they’re not impressed with anything except like a Nintendo switch or somebody who’s good at Fortnite.”

During his first season on the series, Pringle was briefly involved in a love triangle with Austen Kroll and Madison LeCroy. He admitted to Us that fans of the show often tell him how much LeCroy looks like his ex.

“They’re both beautiful and blonde. … There’s a lot of similarities there,” he said. “Yeah, people bring it up [to me].”

Bravo fans were introduced to Pringle through Shep Rose, who has been part of the show since its 2014 premiere. The pair met at the University of Georgia. Pringle dished to Us that Rose was a “maniac” during their college days.

“Exactly what you’d expect,” he quipped, noting that the costars are closer than ever. “Shep and I have always been in this weird thing where we both have, I think, a certain orbit that we exist in. I think both of us, maybe, like to be the center of that orbit sometimes. So, like, I’ll float into his or he’ll float into mine. … I love the kid.”

He added that Rose has “matured” over the years — especially after he started seeing girlfriend Taylor Ann Green in 2020.

“Taylor’s a big reason for that as well this year,” Pringle said. “He is a wild man, but he seems to be really taken to the new lifestyle [and] domestication. She’s super chill. I love Taylor. She’s a great girl and love them together. I think it’s a good fit.”

Pringle, however, isn’t sure that their romance will last “forever.” He explained: “That’s just such a tough sell for me now that, you know, my situation, I thought mine was forever and here I am, but we can all hope.”

Part one of the two-part Southern Charm season 7 finale airs on Bravo Thursday, January 14, at 9 p.m. ET.