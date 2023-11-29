Madison LeCroy is ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll’s unexpected ally in the upcoming episode of Southern Charm — and she’s rooting for him to find love.

“I’ve seen you. I’ve seen your face. I’ve seen your demeanor,” Madison, 33, tells Austen, 36, in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek at the Thursday, November 30, episode. “I feel like you love Taylor [Ann Green]. No?”

Austen starts to laugh as the two have a heart to heart on the beach in Jamaica. While he admits he was not “expecting” Madison to say that he doesn’t deny having feelings for costar Taylor, 28.

“I would hate for you to not pursue something because of other people,” Madison says, before pointing out that Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Shep Rose is “the most selfish person in the entire world” so his feelings about the situation shouldn’t be a factor.

Madison proceeds to remind Austen that “deep down” he has a “really good heart,” which she thinks is why he’s not pursuing a romance with Taylor. “I know you don’t want to hurt him,” she says of Shep, 43. “I know you don’t want to hurt [your ex] Olivia [Flowers]. But at the same time, what do you want to be happy for you?” Austen puts his hand over his head but doesn’t answer her question.

Madison’s sit down with Austen comes after he and Taylor made waves in their friend group for hiding and then admitting to sharing a kiss in late 2022. At the time of the smooch, Austen was still talking to Olivia, 31, after they called it quits in October of that year. Taylor, for her part, split from Shep in July 2022.

The timeline of their kiss has been a controversial topic throughout season 9 and resulted in a strained relationship between former BFFs Olivia and Taylor. “I’m not talking to Taylor,” Olivia exclusively told Us earlier this month while attending BravoCon.

Madison and Austen, meanwhile, dated on and off for two years before calling it quits in December 2020. She later found The One in Brett Randle, whom she wed in November 2022. Brett made his Southern Charm debut this season and has been seen in several episode coparenting Madison’s son, Hudson, whom she shares with first husband Josh Hughes.

When it comes to rooting for her ex-boyfriend to find love, Madison has been vocal about who would be a good fit for Austen.

In October 2022, Madison exclusively told Us that after meeting Austen’s Winter House flame, Ciara Miller, she thought “maybe he should revisit that.” She noted that Ciara, 27, might be “too smart” to backslide with Austen.

The following year, Madison revealed to Us in September that despite Austen and Taylor’s hookup being messy she thinks “they would make a good couple.” Taylor, however, exclusively confirmed to Us last month that she is in a relationship with a man named Gaston.

Watch the exclusive clip above to see more from Madison and Austen’s beachside chat — and tune into Southern Charm on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.