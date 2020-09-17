Fresh start. Stassi Schroeder addressed her firing from Vanderpump Rules in a Tamron Hall Show interview because she wants to move forward as she prepares to welcome her first child.

“Stassi is trying to stay positive and focused on her family and future during this time,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She realized she needed to do a reset and has been taking time to learn and reflect.”

In an effort to display her progress, Schroeder, 32, appeared on the Thursday, September 17, episode of the talk show. “She is a resilient person, and she did this interview with Tamron [Hall] after starting at zero in terms of her business losses and firing,” the insider reveals. “She is determined to better herself.”

The reality star was fired from Vanderpump Rules in June after her past racially insensitive remarks resurfaced. She broke her silence on the ordeal in the wide-ranging virtual sit-down.

“People expected me to just understand everything immediately and things like that take time. And I felt like it would be better for me to take the time to get a greater understanding of everything and the issues before I opened my mouth again,” she explained to Hall, 50. “I’m someone who messed up quite a few times. I am the reason why I am in this situation. I think a lot of people wanted me to focus on cancel culture and whether I was a victim or not but it’s not how I feel at all.”

Schroeder then elaborated on the backlash she received after her dismissal. “[People thinking I’m racist] has been the hardest part of all this,” she said. “Just going out to a restaurant and going to the grocery store and wondering if that’s what people think. … I don’t have hate in my heart. But I recognize that I wasn’t anti-racist. That’s something I’ve been learning throughout all of this.”

Bravo also fired Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni ahead of season 9 for similar reasons. Less than a week after the network cut ties with Schroeder and her costars, Us broke the news that she is expecting a baby girl with fiancé Beau Clark.

“I want to be a better person. I’m pregnant and I want my daughter to be proud of me,” Schroeder admitted on Thursday. “And I want to be part of the solution. I’ve been a part of the problem for years now.”