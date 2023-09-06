Patrick J. Adams shared some behind-the-scenes Suits throwbacks amid renewed interest in the series, and one video included former onscreen love interest Meghan Markle and his real-life wife, Troian Bellisario.

Adams, 42, posted a clip via his Instagram Story on Tuesday, September 5, with the caption, “April 1st 2012.” The video showed the cast hanging out at a restaurant where Rick Hoffman (who played Louis Litt on Suits) was entertaining the table with his animated lip-syncing skills. The future Duchess of Sussex was laughing and singing along next to Hoffman. Adams also captured Bellisario sticking her tongue out at the camera.

The group were likely hanging out while shooting season 2 in Toronto, where the USA Network series filmed from 2011 to 2019.

Adams also shared a behind-the-scenes clip from April 24, 2012, where he and fellow series lead Gabriel Macht looked out at the fake New York City skyline. Because the show was filmed in Canada, those sweeping views shown through the windows of the law firm were actually made by TV magic (a.k.a. a printed backdrop).

The clips come after Adams recently updated his Instagram profile to reference both Suits and Markle, 42, as well as her husband, Prince Harry. On Sunday, September 3, fans noticed that his bio was changed to read: “The guy from that show you’re watching on that app because that girl married that prince.”

Prior to retiring from acting, Markle played Rachel Zane, the love interest of Adams’ Mike Ross, on Suits. While their characters drove off into the sunset together in season 7, the actors have remained friendly.

“Meghan and I were the closest because we were the youngest people in the cast and both came in with the least experience,” Adams told The Hollywood Reporter in 2017. “We grew up together over the course of the show. There was this natural sense that we both knew that the time had come for both of us. It went unspoken and we just enjoyed the hell out of the last few episodes that we got to shoot.”

In addition to attending the Sussexes’ royal wedding in 2018 alongside Bellisario (who he married two years prior), Adams defended Markle amid accusations that she bullied royal staffers in March 2021.

“Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits,” he wrote in a lengthy statement at the time. “From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued.”

Adams said he admired Markle for persevering as she “fell in love, moved to a new country, became a household name across the entire globe and began the difficult work of trying to find her place” within the “seemingly archaic and toxic” British royal family.

Markle and her husband stepped down from their senior royal duties in January 2020 and briefly relocated to Vancouver before settling down in California. In February 2021, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the couple — who share son Archie, 4, and daughter Lilibet, 2 — would not return as working royals.