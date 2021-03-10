Pregnancy scares, physical fights and rumors, oh my! There’s still a lot to come on season 5 of Summer House, and Us Weekly has an exclusive look at the midseason trailer.

In the trailer, Lindsay Hubbard, who split from boyfriend Stephen Traversie during the March 4 episode, reveals she missed her period. In addition to flashing to a pregnancy test, there is talk amongst the house about Lindsay, 34, and Luke Gulbranson.

“Lindsay f—ked Luke,” Hannah Berner tells a shocked Paige DeSorbo, who later questions Luke, 36, about their alleged tryst.

“You wanna f—king talk about that and put that in the universe?” Lindsay subsequently screams in the teaser. “Do you honestly know who the f—k I am?”

Amanda Batula replies, “Yes, we know you’re Lindsay Hubbard, sit down.”

Things are also tense between Luke, Kyle Cooke and Carl Radke, seemingly over Ciara Miller.

“You’re the fakest person in this house, that’s why you’re walking away!” Ciara, 25, yells at Luke.

Kyle, 38, then screams, “Just admit that you love controlling females!” While Amanda, 29, holds her fiancé back, things get physical between Luke and Carl, 36.

“You think you’re tough? Let’s f—king go!” Luke says before the rest of the cast and crew get involved.

Danielle Olivera previously teased the physical altercation during an interview with Us ahead of the February premiere.

“That was, I think, one of the most traumatic [things I have witnessed]. I know that’s being dramatic, but [there are] traumatic parts about being together,” she said at the time. “Because we don’t leave each other, so much builds up and what is being said or — more so, what is not being said. It all kind of just bottles up and that bubble just really burst. I hated it. It was the worst thing to be around, but we had to deal with it.”

Danielle, 29, added, “We honestly dealt with it like a family because everyone got to say how they felt about the situation. I think in the end, all things like that make us stronger as kind of the weird [family] that we are.”

Hannah’s now-fiancé, Des Bishop, also appears in the teaser.

“Holy s—t! This guy’s old as f—k!” Kyle says of Hannah’s man, who is 15 years older than her. While Summer House wrapped in late summer 2020, news broke earlier this month that Des and Hannah, 29, are engaged.

Summer House airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.