Suzanne Somers’ husband, Alan Hamel, is unbothered by his late wife being snubbed during the 2024 Oscars “In Memoriam” segment.

“Last time I checked, we still had a first amendment. I respect the Academy’s decision to not include Suzanne [in the] In Memoriam,” Hamel, 87, told Us Weekly in a statement on Monday, March 11. “Frankly, the outpouring from millions of her fans was the kind of In Memoriam Suzanne would have lovingly embraced.”

He noted that Somers, who died in October 2023 after battling breast cancer, was happy with the legacy she left behind.

Related: Emma Stone Hugs, Star Selfies and More Oscars Moments You Didn’t See on TV The 2024 Oscars brought together movie legends past and present — but not all the best moments were captured for the cameras. This year’s Academy Awards were hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who brought the laughs from start to finish. “Thank you for that partial standing ovation,” he joked, before highlighting his love of Barbie star […]

“She adored and respected her fans and similarly enjoyed a beautiful relationship with the media and paparazzi who elevated her career to heights rarely seen,” Hamel continued. “She debuted on [The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson] in 1973 with her first of 27 books and remained active and relevant until her passing.”

He concluded by declaring, “God bless Suzanne Somers.”

Fans were unhappy that Somers was left out of the Sunday, March 10, tribute, which honored Matthew Perry, Michael Gambon and Glynis Johns to name a few.

“Please tell the American people why Suzanne Somers was not included in the Oscars memorial tonight?” one viewer wrote via X, after Andrea Bocelli and his son Matteo Bocelli’s touching tribute concluded. “She was an icon and we would like to know?”

Treat Williams, who died in June 2023 after a motorcycle accident, and Lance Reddick, who passed away in March 2023 from heart disease, were also noticeably left out of the segment.

Related: Suzanne Somers and Husband Alan Hamel's Relationship Timeline Prior to her death in October 2023, Suzanne Somers made it clear that husband Alan Hamel was the love of her life. “We give each other a lot of attention. That seems simple, but you’d be amazed at how many couples don’t remember to give one another a lot of attention,” the Three’s Company alum […]

Us confirmed in October 2023 that Somers died at the age of 76. Her passing came after several ups and downs with cancer.

“Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years,” her longtime publicist, R. Couri Hay, told Us in a statement at the time. “Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family.”

The actress was first diagnosed with skin cancer in her 30s and began her breast cancer battle in 2000. At the time, she chose to undergo a lumpectomy and radiation instead of chemotherapy.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Deal of the Day Flavor Is In Full Bloom View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Khloe Kardashian, Andy Cohen and More Stars React to Suzanne Somers’ Death JB Lacroix/WireImage Khloe Kardashian, Andy Cohen and more stars are paying tribute to Suzanne Somers in the wake of her death. Kardashian, 39, shared a heartfelt message to her Instagram Story: “This one hurts my heart. I love you @suzannesomers. I’ll never forget your positive loving outlook on life. Your sweet heart and gentle spirit! […]

Hamel, who wed Somers in 1977, revealed in July 2023 that her cancer had returned. “Suzanne has lived with cancer all her life,” he told Page Six, noting the couple planned to “focus on her health” and put work “on the back burner.”

After her death, Somers’ only son, Bruce Somers Jr., mourned his loss on what would’ve been the Three’s Company actress’ 77th birthday. Suzanne shared Bruce, 58, with ex-husband Bruce Somers Sr., whom she was married to from 1965 to 1968.

“To so many she was a brave warrior who articulated their fears. She wasn’t fearless, but she faced them so we could learn,” Bruce Jr. wrote in a lengthy Instagram tribute in October 2023. “She was a friend, a wife, a sister, a daughter, an entertainer, an icon, and a legend. But to me, she was just Mom. I had the privilege as the only person who could call her that.”