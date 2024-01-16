Your account
Entertainment

By
Taylor Swift Fans Can’t Stop Crying Over Jason Kelce's Reported Retirement
Taylor Swift. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

They don’t even go here, but they have a lot of feelings! Jason Kelce wasn’t the only one who got emotional after the Philadelphia Eagles’ season ended with a 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, January 15.

Following the NFC wild card game, Taylor Swift fans who have a newfound love for football amid the superstar’s relationship with Jason’s brother, Travis Kelce, couldn’t help but cry alongside Jason, 36, who is reportedly retiring from the NFL.

“I decided to listen to fearless 15 years ago and now i’m crying over her boyfriend’s older brother crying on a bench in a football stadium,” one fan wrote via X (formerly Twitter).

Another Swiftie posted, “Heard picture to burn in 2006 and here i am in 2024 crying over the kelce family.”

“It’s so heartbreaking six months ago I hate football and now I’m a huge fan and I never thought I would cry over a man playing football😭,” a third person wrote.

A fourth Swift fan noted, “Help i didn’t even know these people 6 months ago and now my entire tl is full of swifties in shambles over this.”

“Some football player decided to make a friendship bracelet for Taylor 7 months ago and now all of swiftie twt is in shambles over his brother,” a fifth person tweeted, referring to Travis, 34, initially shooting his shot with Swift, also 34, during summer 2023 via a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

Swift’s reach cannot be underestimated, with a sixth person writing: “I’m from the Philippines and I’ve never watched a football game my entire life until Taylor Swift introduced me to the Kelce family. Now I’m crying over a retirement announcement. the swifties from all over the world love you, @JasonKelce 🫶 we will continue to support.”

Stylish young attractive woman looking at camera and posing on chair in studio.

Deal of the Day

50% Off! Shoppers Are ‘Neglecting’ Other Pants in Favor of These Trousers View Deal

Taylor Swift Fans Can’t Stop Crying Over Jason Kelce's Reported Retirement
Perry Knotts/Getty Images

The Eagles’ season collapsed following their overtime win against the Buffalo Bills in November 2023, with the team going 1-6 before Monday’s loss. The Kansas City Chiefs, meanwhile, beat the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, January 14, and will play the Bills in the next round of the playoffs on Sunday, January 21. Swift was in a box with Jason and Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday.

Jason has yet to officially confirm his plans to hang up his helmet after 12 seasons as the Eagles center. Here’s hoping Swifties have their tissues ready for the seemingly inevitable announcement.

